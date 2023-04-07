Home World ADR / Plaza Premium Group has inaugurated a second lounge at Fiumicino Airport – Mobility
ADR / Plaza Premium Group has inaugurated a second lounge at Fiumicino Airport

ADR / Plaza Premium Group has inaugurated a second lounge at Fiumicino Airport – Mobility

Plaza Premium Group, the world leader in the airport lounge sector, is thrilled to announce the opening of its second lounge at Rome Leonardo Da Vinci Airport (FCO). Located in Terminal 1 – Schengen Departure Area, the lounge offers all types of travelers a calm and relaxing space combined with world-class expertise from a passionate team of hospitality industry experts.

Covering a spacious area of ​​400 square meters, the new lounge can accommodate up to 76 guests and has been designed to offer the modern traveler a luxurious and refined experience. The lounge is divided into two separate areas inspired by the beauty of Italian culture, art and architecture, and is decorated with elegant marble and natural wood elements that make the environment even more welcoming.

The lounge features a buffet where guests can enjoy a wide selection of freshly prepared international dishes. Travelers can also take advantage of a shower to freshen up and rejuvenate before the flight.


