Aeroporti di Roma’s Summer 2023 kicks off with many new features, important confirmations and interesting prospects especially for North America and Asia.

The summer season that is about to begin, outlines a very positive overall scenario for the Roman market with the activation of over 35 new air connections, of which more than 10 to new destinations previously never served with direct flights not even in the pre-Covid 2019 period , and a schedule that gradually approaches pre-pandemic levels with more than 100 airlines that will serve over 200 destinations to more than 70 countries, thus connecting all continents to the capital.

Marco Troncone (in the photo) – CEO of Aeroporti di Roma, talks about Summer 2023 as follows: “The evolution of traffic over the current year releases a very positive outlook, albeit with risk factors related to the current economic and geopolitical context 2023, but the conditions are in place for Fiumicino traffic to return very close to pre-pandemic levels during the next summer season. 2023 could truly be the year of the definitive recovery of traffic with the certainty for the two airports of the capital to continue to play a crucial role in the development of the economic chain linked to tourism and transport. The dynamism of the American market, the gradual opening of connections to Asia and the restoration of connectivity also to strategic areas such as South America and the Middle East, confirm a trend of progressive growth which strengthens Rome’s role as a strategic gateway for the Village. In this context, we will continue the investment plan thanks to our strategic guidelines, sustainability and innovation, with the aim of preparing ourselves for the next international appointments that await the city of Rome and the country”.