ADR / Troncone: ‘We are working on the airport of the future. Unitary table for transition’ – Mobility

Environmental and energy transition. Transport, including air transport, has been working for some time to lead the entire supply chain in the best possible way in this important step. The managing director of ADR- Marco Troncone (in the photo), entered into the merits of the issue and did not fail to provide his personal analysis: "We have set up a unitary table which welcomes not only the airports, the airlines but also all other operators, but also involves all non-aeronautical players who will have to contribute to the environmental transition. When we talk about SAF it is impossible to make a plan without talking to ENI. If we talk about the transition to electric and intermodality, it is obvious that FS must be at the table. But then there are Terna and many other national excellences who have enthusiastically accepted to make a contribution. Our strategic goal is to take quality and service one step further. We have reached the Startrack 5 stars, entering a global elite. The further step is to try to design and define the standards of excellence of the future. We have to imagine new airport processes and a new use of technologies, with a more automated, safer airport, where even the security processes need to be profoundly rethought, to have a more functional, more enjoyable and welcoming airport.