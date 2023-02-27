Marko Jarić’s ex-wife and one of Serbia’s favorite daughters-in-law is getting a new job, and now she will work for FIFA.

Once the most beautiful Serbian daughter-in-law, and today the first FIFA ambassador in charge of relations with the fans! Brazilian beauty Adrijana Lima, the former wife of the famous basketball player Marko Jarić, got a new role. This one is completely different from the ones we are used to seeing her in because the former model will now be more often in football stadiums!

Because of his great love for football – which is characteristic of Brazilians – Adrijana became the first FIFA ambassador which will try to attract fans from various parts of the world to the most important side event in the world. For now, it is not known what all the projects Gianni Infantino has planned, but there is no doubt that the attractive physical appearance of one of the most successful models of all time will be a facilitating circumstance along the way. See what Adriana looks like:



“When you meet Adriana, you immediately feel her warmth, kindness and how approachable and passionate she is about our game. She lives and breathes ‘soccer’ and can therefore be a great link between FIFA and fans around the world“said FIFA President Gianni Infantino. Adriana will have her first task on February 27, when she will award the best players of the previous season, while in the future she is scheduled to participate in numerous campaigns involving football fans around the world.

She didn’t even try to hide how glad she was to have such an opportunity. “Coming from a more than modest background and being a football fan, I am very grateful and honored to be chosen by FIFA to be the first global fan ambassador and that I was given such a platform to help fans get even closer to the game,” said Adrijana.

We remind you that one of the most beautiful models of all time was at the World Cup in Qatar at the end of the previous year. The Brazilian national team did not manage to make a big result, even though Adriana cheered on her selection, even in the match against Serbia. On that occasion, she posed with the Serbian flag in the company of Sofia Milošević, and look how it looked:

