Adriano Galante –whom we knew so far for being a member of Seward or for their collaborations with artists such as their own b1n0 o The Sara Fontan– has released a new song “Un corazón que dice” along with the electronic duet b1n0. This is the third single by the performer that will be on his new album titled “A Quite a Joy” that will see the light next May 5th by the hand of Halley Records. The album will feature several collaborations from different artists such as: Sílvia Pérez Cruz, Ana Tijoux or Pol Batlleamong many others.

The single is dedicated to all those things that are accidentally found, what you are not able to explain, what is said with a smile on your face. “A heart that says” has been made together with the electronic music of the group b1n0where Emili Bosch and Malcus Codolà (regular collaborators of Galante) co-produced the single with the musician. The song has been inspired by a piece of the poetry book that the artist has Through (Outburst, 2022) and the musical show is also created from the same fragment.

The song, which combines the electronics of the duo with the lyrics of Galantehas been recorded in the studios Cardamomthe study of b1n0 in La Bisbal d’Empordà and mixed by the hand of Arnau Figueres. The video clip that accompanies the single is signed by the actress and artist Carolina Cabrerizo, known for working in various groups and for appearing in different films. The piece, created entirely by the musician, is an abstract path inspired by various shades of blue and surreal shapes that beats to the rhythm of the base created in three bands by Galante, Bosch and Codolà.