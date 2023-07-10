Adriano Galante, critic of All a joy (2023)

“Oh, how beautiful the sea is… Oh, how beautiful it is to love, how beautiful it is to love”sighs and spreads Adriano Galante in “In the seas through the air”unfolding an enveloping breeze of Mediterranean sounds that make you float without you noticing, under the loving swaying of the waves and sunsets that gild and melt skins and heartbeats, while “a smile is drawn on your face behind the sunglasses”. Those small and great shared pleasures that illuminate our faces and souls, making joy ooze out of every pore: “From the simple act of swimming in the sea to changing jobs, going through the fact of learning something from someone without intending it, being able to recognize friendship, seeing life pass in front of you or being far from someone that you love hopelessly”. The diverse journey that we all travel in search of happiness. “A real joy” includes twelve exciting and precious songs in which Adriano shines with his own light, displaying an overwhelming vocal universe, flanked by high-flying artists and friends, who burn like a single fire next to him in each performance. Constellation of the best of folk, pop, jazz, electronics and national experimentation, a radiant and courageous collective in which, with great difficulty, there would be room for more beauty.

Adriano Galante, a restless and interdisciplinary artist with an endless number of projects behind him, a musician and performer that we knew above all for being the singer of the Seward group, where everything flows like the philosophical river of Heraclitus, refreshing, changing and transforming with each step and breath, He surprises us now with this resplendent “solo” debut, co-producing the adventure with singer-songwriter Judit Neddermann, drummer and producer Arnau Figueres and singer-pianist Meritxell Neddermann. A “A real joy” in which Adriano Galante More than ever, he shows off his personal way of understanding art: sharing and making his creations collective, to such an extent that, in each of the compositions, Adriano blurs all limits and merges his leadership with the artists and musicians who accompany him.

Pieces polished down to the last detail, with vibrant arrangements and an Adriano who (guitar, bass, keyboards, drums and effects) captivates us with a captivating and free voice, giving free rein to a number of unexplored nuances and in Spanish, with an aftertaste of Caetano Veloso, Natalia LaFourcade, Devendra Banhart and Antony Hegarty/Anohni… Wonderful. In addition to Judit and Meritxell Neddermann, the interstellar cast is completed by: Silvia Pérez Cruz, Ana Tijoux, Maria Arnal, Refree, Rita Payés, Pol Batlle, b1n0, Tarta Relena, Maestro Espada, Lucía Fumero and Júlia Colom; plus the members of Seward (Pablo Schvarzman, Juan R. Berbín, Marcel·lí Bayer and Martín Leiton) zigzagging through the songs and fanning the flame.

This celebration of life in company and on the surface, with songs that germinate with complete naturalness, freedom and harmony, begins with three tracks (unique without marked collaborations) in which Galante uncovers the jar of essences and the feeling of this very personal work: “Once of many, we met here without wanting to… As if you didn’t remember anything”, from the misty dreamlike atmosphere of the initial “O dos”, with very careful arrangements and minimalist electronic pulse, to the already mentioned “In the seas through the air”to go back to another more intimate piece and slow fire, “Be that yes”, those halves that come together again, in melancholic desire or imagination, with another letter of high poetic intensity and Adriano’s voice caressing and scratching us from the inside: “If we came here, what would be of the pain of the bodies when laughing. If we only danced like this, we wouldn’t have to decide what lyrics this song has”.

Sound alchemy hits us point-blank in the chest with “Of you, of everything”, where the voices of Maria Arnal and Adriano stop time based on stark and vibrant sensitivity, followed by wanting without barriers, whatever they say, in “Andan preguntando”, together with the sweetness and crystalline strength of Judit Neddermann and a roller coaster beat sonic, distortions and effects. Pulsating electronic music lurks, vaporous and effervescent, enveloping us in the following two compositions: first, So Close and “So Far”, with the also co-producer and angelic voice of Meritxell Neddermann, and, later, giving free rein to the electro-beats and atmospheres synthesized from “A heart that says”, teaming up with b1n0.

Galante’s passionate song springs from the flesh and expands, unstoppable, through outer space in “The same landscape” with Raúl Refree’s guitar marking the course of the trip and composing the piece hand in hand with Adriano. The exploration does not stop and we fall, without “doubting for a second of the immensity of the fire”, in the trance of “Our”with a sparkling piano and guitar that seem to make a vine grow that leaves the clouds behind, with the polyhedral and magnetic presence of Ana Tijoux, burning between futuristic siren songs and hypnotic recitations that bring us back to the Earth and everything else.

The voice and magic of Silvia Pérez Cruz could not be missing from this orgy of sound beauty and creative freedom, who flies sharing wings with Adriano to infinity and beyond, breaking all chains forever in one of the most blinding and heartbreaking jewels on the album. , “Up to date.”

When it seems that more cannot be given, the emotion continues to boil, bubbling joy and marking the breath: dancing near the sea next to the thousand textures and landscapes that Rita Payés and Pol Batlle draw in “infinitely”to finish off and record a smile of those that take a long time to erase with “Have”, breeze and sighs woven with guests who once again leave their mark: Tarta Relena, Maestro Espada, Lucía Fumero and Júlia Colom, as well as the percussions of Dudu Alves and a sublime orchestration.



“All the questions of a life/are answered by themselves over time./A sigh, a relief, a look of joy/that arises unexpectedly, like now.” We are in luck, Adriano Galante has found his purest and most intoxicating voice, signing an album that is healing and sunny enjoyment to let oneself go, like the gentle tide of a sea that knows where it comes from, but not where it is going and taking us. .. To get lost and find yourself again and again, one of those great joys that you will want to share and will not stop recommending when you hear it.