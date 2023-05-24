Advanced black?Hua Chunying posted another comparison chart comment and overturned | Hua Chunying | Hua Chunying Twitter | G7 Summit | Central Asia Summit

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying often posts comparison pictures on Twitter, criticizing Western countries and praising the CCP, often attracting ridicule from a large number of netizens. A few days ago, she posted a comparison chart, comparing the China-Central Asia Summit held in Xi’an, China on the 18th, and the Group of Seven (G7) summit that opened in Hiroshima, Japan on the 19th, criticizing the West, and the comments turned over again.

Hua Chunying posted a comparison picture on Twitter. On the left is the scene of tourists in Xi’an Datang Everbright City, and on the right is the scene of Japanese people’s anti-G7 protest rally. The two pictures were also accompanied by texts stating that the China-Central Asia Summit focuses on “building a future together, strengthening unity and cooperation, and promoting development”, while the G7 summit “seeks hegemony, incites division and confrontation, and suppresses development.”

In the comment area, netizens left messages saying:

“Forget it, extravagance and extravagance are all spent on taxpayers’ money, so what’s there to show off?”

“Is this trying to tell us that foreign countries can protest, but we can only welcome it?”

“People can protest at the G7 summit, but your 20th largest protest warriors have disappeared until now. What crime did Mr. Peng commit?”

On the eve of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China in October last year, a man named Peng Lifa printed a sign on Sitong Bridge in Beijing with the words “No nucleic acid, no food, no ban, freedom, no lies, dignity, no Cultural Revolution, reform, no leaders, no votes. Be a slave, be a citizen” and other slogans, the Beijing authorities quickly blocked relevant information and secretly arrested Peng Lifa.

Subsequently, related slogans appeared in many cities at home and abroad, and people in many places protested in solidarity with Peng Lifa.

In the early hours of November 27 of the same year, on Urumqi Middle Road in Shanghai, some people gathered to commemorate the fire in Urumqi and demonstrated. Protests quickly spread to Beijing, Nanjing and other cities. Since most of the protesters held blank papers, this wave of movement was also known as the “blank paper movement”. Many participants were taken away by the police and lost contact.

Some netizens commented on Hua Chunying’s above-mentioned tweet: “On the streets of Xi’an, if you take a piece of A4 blank paper, what will happen?” “Go to Xi’an and try to protest, and you will be arrested in minutes.”

Another netizen left a message saying: “Those who have homes and can’t go back are not from Xi’an, right?” Mocking the CCP authorities to maintain the stability of the China-Central Asia Summit, ordered the residents of the surrounding areas of Datang Furong Garden to only go out and not to enter, resulting in many people being unable to return home.

Some people also questioned, “How much taxpayer’s money was spent?” “Xi’an Big Coin”, “The Chinese people are happy to give away 26 billion”.

Some people even suspect that Hua Chunying is a high-level hacker, saying, “With Sister Hua’s class and IQ, it is impossible not to know that this kind of picture can only produce reverse comparisons for people with a complete mind. Is it possible that she is also very sober Send these”? “Thank you for the wonderful comparison made by the prostitute, who successfully compared the freedom of speech abroad with the behavior of domestic actors.” “I’ll just serve you, Aunt Hua, you can always issue tortures that touch your soul!”

Editor in charge: Lin Li

This article or program is edited and produced by Voice of Hope. Please indicate Voice of Hope and include the original title and link when reprinting.