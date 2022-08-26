Original title: To advance the “Joint” process Finland, Sweden and Turkey held a meeting under the joint mechanism

On August 26, local time, according to the Finnish Broadcasting Corporation, the first meeting of the joint implementation mechanism of Turkey, Finland and Sweden was held in Vantaa, the capital of Finland, Helsinki.

According to the Finnish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the participants discussed concrete steps to implement the tripartite memorandum and agreed that the mechanism will continue to hold expert-level meetings in the autumn.

In June this year, Turkey, Finland and Sweden signed a tripartite memorandum on Finland and Sweden’s accession to NATO in Madrid. According to the memorandum, Turkey, Finland and Sweden agreed to establish a permanent joint mechanism to follow up on the implementation of the memorandum and strengthen cooperation in the field of common security.

