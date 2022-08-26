Home World Advancing the “Jointing” Process Finland, Sweden and Turkey Hold Meetings under the Joint Mechanism_Memorandum_Hao Xiaoli_Fields
World

Advancing the “Jointing” Process Finland, Sweden and Turkey Hold Meetings under the Joint Mechanism_Memorandum_Hao Xiaoli_Fields

by admin
2022-08-26 21:45
Source: International Online

Original title: To advance the “Joint” process Finland, Sweden and Turkey held a meeting under the joint mechanism

On August 26, local time, according to the Finnish Broadcasting Corporation, the first meeting of the joint implementation mechanism of Turkey, Finland and Sweden was held in Vantaa, the capital of Finland, Helsinki.

According to the Finnish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the participants discussed concrete steps to implement the tripartite memorandum and agreed that the mechanism will continue to hold expert-level meetings in the autumn.

In June this year, Turkey, Finland and Sweden signed a tripartite memorandum on Finland and Sweden’s accession to NATO in Madrid. According to the memorandum, Turkey, Finland and Sweden agreed to establish a permanent joint mechanism to follow up on the implementation of the memorandum and strengthen cooperation in the field of common security.

(Headquarters reporter Hao Xiaoli)Return to Sohu, see more

Editor:

Disclaimer: The opinions of this article only represent the author himself, Sohu is an information publishing platform, and Sohu only provides information storage space services.

posted on:Beijing

See also  ETF Connectivity Attracts Foreign Investment in A-Shares_Products_Hong Kong Securities Regulatory Commission_Transactions

You may also like

Researchers discover new way to clear toxic waste...

һвŸտʼŷ޽Ĵ¼ 2035ɳ̬_ƱƵ_֤ȯ֮

Biden comeback launches campaign, “Trump semi-fascist”

Fed, that’s why the markets don’t like Powell’s...

In Finland shaken by the scandals of Sanna...

1 million people worldwide have died of new...

NASA’s giant lunar rocket launch preparations are still...

Moderna sues Pfizer and BioNTech: patents on Covid...

The monkeypox epidemic continues to spread across the...

Brussels: van against the tables of a bar...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy