Advantages and disadvantages of Dacia cars (more and more sold in Italy) according to experts, consumers and tests

Dacia is recognized for its proposal of vehicles at an affordable price compared to other brands on the market. Dacia’s car offering is a popular choice for those looking for a new vehicle at an affordable price. Dacia vehicles are designed to be simple and economical to maintain. Spare parts are generally cheaper than other brands, thus reducing maintenance costs over the long term.

Many Dacia models offer ample cargo capacity and passenger space. These vehicles are designed to meet everyday needs while ensuring comfort and convenience. Given Dacia’s focus on cost containment, the quality of the interior and the materials used may be lower than other more expensive brands. Dacia offers a limited model range compared to other car manufacturers. Despite the advancements that have taken place over the years, it may still be perceived by some buyers as a low-end brand. Let’s take a closer look at the various models:

Dacia Spring, city car elettrica low cost

Dacia Sandero, a spacious small car with an attractive price.

Dacia Jogger, medium size wagon

Dacia Duster, an ever more pleasant and sought-after SUV

Dacia Spring, city car elettrica low cost

Dacia Spring It is an affordable electric city car. With a length of 373cm, it features a crossover-style design. The small diameter wheels and the absence of alloy wheels can give a more compact appearance in the side view. At the front, the large bumper and the sharp-profile LED headlights stand out, which extends horizontally into the grille that hides the charging flap, which can be opened using a lever positioned under the steering wheel.

The plastic fender guards integrate with the rear bumper, reducing the risk of damage in the event of light impacts. The small rear window and wide rear pillars do not favor visibility. The distance sensors and rear view camera are not available as standard on the Comfort version, which are included in the Comfort Plus version. The base price starts at 19,000 euros.

Dacia Sandero, a spacious small car with an attractive price.

Dacia Sandero It’s a large subcompact at an attractive price. The new generation features a more attractive design and greater attention to safety. It uses a modern body, shared with the Renault Clio, and introduces important safety features such as rear head airbags and automatic emergency braking system, both included as standard. The cabin is characterized by a simple but pleasant finish.

A practical feature is the possibility of have an adjustable holder for the smartphone, which can become an extension of the car’s instrument cluster, in addition to the more expensive 8-inch screen in the console. The car’s handling is intuitive, but it’s designed for smooth driving, with light steering that, while not very precise, offers limited direct response. The shifts of the manual gearbox can feel rough, while the CVT-type automatic gearbox proves smooth and pleasant in overall use. Turbo engines are distinguished by their low vibration and lively response. The basic price starts at 12,000 euros.

Dacia Jogger, medium size wagon

dacia jogger It’s a mid-size wagon with clean lines and some typical crossover specifications. It has extra black plastic underbody protection and generous ground clearance, giving it some ability to tackle rough terrain. Based on the same platform as the Sandero, this versatile car offers plenty of interior space and can accommodate up to seven passengers. The interior is finished in an understated way, with cheap-looking materials, which is understandable for a low-cost car, but it’s not cheap and focuses on practicality with large storage compartments, intuitive controls and a simple but effective multimedia system.

Dacia Jogger is available with the three-cylinder 1.0 turbo engine, which also offers good reactivity in the LPG version. Either way, the handling of the six-speed gearbox isn’t the best. However, a full hybrid version is also available which uses a similar system to that used in the Renault Clio and Captur: it features a four-speed robotic gearbox for the 1.6-litre four-cylinder engine and two speeds for the electric motor. This version is comfortable and responsive under normal driving, though it loses slightly power when the battery dies. Dacia Jogger also stands out for its good ability to absorb road bumps and effective brakes. The base price starts at 17,000 euros.

Dacia Duster, an ever more pleasant and sought-after SUV

Dacia Duster, like all the cars of the brand, it stands out for its advantageous ratio between equipment and price. It also has other qualities, such as a pleasant and refined appearance, characterized by rounded mudguards that give a feeling of solidity. The current generation has inherited the structure of its predecessors, but with changes aimed at improving safety. For example, side curtain airbags are now standard, and there’s the option to get blind spot monitoring in the rear view mirrors.

The passenger compartment, rather spacious, is finished with the simplicity typical of low-cost cars, but that doesn’t mean it’s overlooked. Dacia Duster is available in both front-wheel drive and 4×4 (diesel only) versions. The latter offers good off-road driving capabilities and can also tackle challenging terrain. While driving, the steering precision is appreciated, even if a certain body roll is perceived when cornering. The soundproofing is not entirely satisfactory. Among the engines, the 1.5-litre diesel engines are lively and above all fuel-efficient. The turbo petrol engines are also valid: the 1.0 three-cylinder and the 1.3 four-cylinder. The base price starts at 17,000 euros.