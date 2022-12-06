On November 30, the Cuban Bishops’ Conference issued a pastoral letter for Advent, inviting believers to renew themselves, purify their hearts, and work together to build a more humane and fraternal country during Advent, a period full of grace.

In this pastoral letter, the bishops of the country first reflect on the reality of the country: an atmosphere of “fear, mistrust, sameness, lies and hatred” prevails in the country. The Cuban priest invites hope in this “time of grace”, “in such a dark and depressing environment”. The pastoral letter states: “Our greetings go out to the families suffering from immigration, who especially need the light of Jesus’ poor and humble birth in Bethlehem. May that light shine warmly and show them his near-near presence, Give them comfort and encouragement. This reassures us that in Jesus all paths converge and all gaps close “.

Then, the pastoral letter reads, “At Christmas, God is with mankind. God became man in order for man to come to God. He enters our hearts, enters the history of mankind, and changes it from within” . Jesus “stands before our reality in compassion” and “comes to heal our wounds, to give us comfort and hope”. He “never abandons us and invites us not to abandon our brothers and sisters who are most in need, and those who suffer from hunger, loneliness, lack of freedom. They expect from us an act of warmth or mercy”.

“It is a joy for their families and people to hear that this Christmas many prisoners were freed and returned to their homes to reintegrate into a normal life and start a new year,” the bishops said. what. Christmas “brings out the better side in everyone, reawakens the love of life, of family, and creates an atmosphere of peace. It all invites us to meet God and our brothers and sisters, and to realize that we will never alone”.

The bishops pointed out in the pastoral letter: “This Christmas, let us regain the dream of building a fraternal country. In such a country, everyone can live with dignity, we listen to each other and talk to each other, and make decisions for the future. , we fight for the common good of all.”

Finally, the pastoral letter quotes the words of the prophet Isaiah: “The people who walked in darkness saw a light.” (Isaiah 9:1) The bishops invite the faithful to yearn for the light to shine in their hearts, so that “where there is fear, where there is no Where there is trust, sameness, lies and hatred, let Christ bring courage, hope, passion, truth and forgiveness.”

