Advertising messages in Japan, a journey between creativity and respect for the rules.

We can talk about advertising from the Edo period, when merchants began to compete with each other through advertising signs placed in front of their shops and by distributing flyers, hikifuda, with the aim of attracting customers to their shop. Merchants print the name of their shop on nishikie (prints made with colored wooden strips) as well as insert the name of their commercial product in the dialogue recited by actors in Kabuki plays. In the Meiji period, the first newspapers and magazines were born, and consequently the first advertising agencies were founded. In the Taisho period, the one in which Demon Slayer is set, Japanese commerce increased in importance and commercials became increasingly competitive and elaborate.

Thus we arrived at the Showa period, when there was the Second World War and products or services were no longer advertised but there was a focus on nationalist sentiment, and it is precisely from these advertisements that those of our days originated. In current advertisements we try to bring out the emotional aspect without listing the merits of the product, this happens thanks to the story that the advertisement tells and its protagonists: the beautiful girl, talking animals, a mascot created for the occasion, famous characters , such as idols or internationally renowned actors and singers.

Well yes, let’s forget our short commercials with an easy-to-memorize slogan and enriched by famous music tracks and let’s catapult ourselves into the advertising message, Komaasharu messeeji , from the Rising Sun, created as a real mini-series that immediately captures the attention of the possible buyer who does not even realize he is watching an advertisement but a real short film with an unexpected ending. However, this creative extravagance is governed by numerous constraints for the spot to be approved, here are some:

it must be clear that it is a commercial; you must not use expressions that could lead to the violation of free competition; one must not exaggerate the facts and let viewers overestimate the product; when the product is different from the one advertised, a message must be displayed on the screen; you must not use false product testimonials or testimonials whose source is unclear; there must be no dangerous acts that can be imitated; doctors and pharmacists cannot recommend drugs in advertisements. pharmaceutical products must not be presented as prizes in other commercials. expressions that deny a healthy society or lifestyle should not be used.

Among the many advertising messages there is a really curious one featuring the characters of Doraemon, the space cat created by Fujiko F. Fujio, who advertise the Toyota car company. The short film is set twenty years after the cartoon but the story is always the same: Nobita is a thirty year old, played by Satoshi Tsumabuki , in love with Shizuka-chan, played by actress Asami Mizukawa, and continues to be a victim of Gian , played by former martial arts champion Naoya Ogawa. The big cat Doraemon always runs to his aid, played by Jaen Reno (French actor who became famous thanks to films like Nikita, Leon, The Da Vinci Code…) who wears a white t-shirt, a blue jacket and cap and has a rattle from cat to neck . Suneo, played by singer and actor Tomohisa Yamashita, also appears in the commercials.

Another very amusing mini-series is the one starring Ken the warrior who advertises a limited edition of bubble bath and the characters of the series are represented on top of each package with some famous phrases adapted for the situation: “You are already… clean!” (instead of “You are already dead!”) , “I don’t smell bad!” (instead of “I have no regrets!”).

There are many advertisements like these, all amusing and even ambiguous, but, for more than forty years, one of the most effective advertising methods in Japan has been the free distribution of packets of paper handkerchiefs. In recent years, paper handkerchiefs have been replaced by fans in the summer and hand warmer bags in the winter. This distribution, which can be compared to our leafleting, is entrusted to children and students in exchange for a small financial reward. The advantage of advertising the tissue pack is that it is used multiple times and as a result the advertised item is seen each time a tissue is used. A practical and economical way to make a product known by providing the potential customer with an everyday object.

By Valeria Turino

