aek leads team to beat olympiakos and panathinaikos | Sports

AEK from Athens has just secured a big NBA reinforcement, a guard known for his formidable physicality and dunks Ben McLemore!

Source: Profimedia

NBA reinforcements are lining up in Europe, and the latest is Ben McLemore who came to AEK! The former seventh pick in the 2013 draft began his NBA career with the Sacramento Kings. He then spent a year in Memphis, then returned to Sacramento, and then played for Houston, the Lakers and Portland. After a short episode in China, he has now come to Athens, where two more former NBA players are waiting for him.

This is a once great Lithuanian Mindaugas Kuzminskas who had episodes in the Niks, as well as Jordan McCrae who has been in Europe for some time. This season, AEK will try to stand side by side with Olympiakos and Panathinaikos, and their attack will be led by McLemore and former NBA players and former Red Star playmaker.

Langston Where who played for the red and white three seasons ago, after two years in Bahceşehir, Turkey, he moved to Athens. The experienced organizer averaged 5.2 points and 4.5 assists per match, and this will not be his first season in Greece, as he previously played for Kolosos and Promiteas.



See description

They make a team to beat Olympiakos and Panathinaikos: The 7th pick from the NBA draft has arrived, and the former Zvezda point guard is coming!

Hide description

Source: MN PRESSNo. picture: 9 1 / 9 Source: MN PRESSNo. image: 9 2 / 9 Source: MN PRESSNo. image: 9 3 / 9 AD Source: MN PRESSNo. picture: 9 4 / 9 Source: MN PRESSNo. picture: 9 5 / 9 Source: MN PRESSNo. image: 9 6 / 9 AD Source: MN PRESSNo. picture: 9 7 / 9 Source: MN PRESSNo. picture: 9 8 / 9 Source: MN PRESSNo. picture: 9 9 / 9 AD

Follow all sports news in one place, be part of it Mondo sports community on Viber!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

