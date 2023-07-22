affected areas already affected by the flood

Rain, strong winds and hail over a large part of the Ravenna area, hit by the floods last May, between Alfonsine, Bagnacavallo and Fusignano. At the gates of Ravenna, in the late afternoon of today, Saturday 22 July, a whirlwind, accompanied by a very violent hailstorm, lashed the hamlets of Savarna, Conventello, Grattacoppa and Sant’Alberto. The road system in the area is interrupted in various points and work has been going on for hours to free the streets from fallen trees. In Savarna, where the COC, an emergency operations centre, has been reopened, tall trees have fallen on the nursery school “The Talking Cricket”; extensive damage also to the cultural center of Convetello. And bad weather, still with devastating force, hit the Ferrara area in the early afternoon: here, after 2.30 pm, requests for help due to rain and, above all, hail clogged the switchboards of the fire brigade, engaged in dozens of interventions. There are hundreds of damaged cars, with dented bodywork and broken glass, but also torn windows and damage to the roofs of houses resulting in a dangerous fall of tiles. Here too the wind uprooted trees and dropped branches.

Sea at the beach

The beach of Falconara, Ancona, was hit by abnormal waves in the afternoon, which reached the sunbeds and umbrellas on the lido, more than fifteen meters from the shoreline. Waves and strong winds caused a sudden flight of tourists and swimmers. Coastline lashed by strong gusts of wind and beach invaded by waves also on the coast of Pesaro and Senigallia.

The Upper Ferrarese

The area of ​​Alto Ferrarese, especially in Cento, paid the greatest price for the new blow struck by the exceptional bad weather, where four people, three men and a woman, needed the care of the emergency room of the Santissima Annunziata hospital, after being hit by the ice grains: for two even a few stitches, but no one was seriously injured. Moments of apprehension and fear also in Galliera, on the border between the provinces of Ferrara and Bologna, where a 118 ambulance in emergency service was seriously damaged by a hailstorm with spheres several centimeters in diameter: neither the crew nor the rescued person were injured, but it was necessary to send a second ambulance from the operations center to complete the operation. Inconvenience also on the Venice-Bologna railway line: train circulation suspended between Poggio Renatico, Ferrara, and San Pietro in Casale, Bologna, due to the fall of trees on the tracks. The firefighters were responsible for the removal and safety operations, but there were repercussions on the traffic of the regional and high-speed lines, with delays of up to 60 minutes.

Sos agriculture

The situation of the crops and plantations in the province is also worrying, already tested by the hailstorms of recent days and for which a new estimate of the damage is now awaited which certainly will not let the farmers of Ferrara sleep peacefully. In this regard, Coldiretti explains: «The repetition of these calamitous events confirms a dramatic change in the climate, despite what some skeptics who cry out to the media conspiracy think, with ever greater damage to agricultural production, both to plants and fruits, already reduced by the calamitous events of recent months and making income becomes increasingly difficult. We obviously invite farmers to submit the usual reports as soon as possible, both to their own insurance company and to our offices, in order to be able to submit requests for the activation of solidarity funds and the new mechanisms provided by the CAP to at least partially restore the damages suffered in a year that is proving to be very problematic for the agricultural sector in Ferrara “.