More than 100,000 residents in Quebec, Canada, still without power due to ice storm

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2023-04-09 14:20

CCTV News Client News As of 18:00 EST on the 8th, Canada, affected by the ice storm, more than 100,000 residents in Quebec, Canada were still without power.

Electricity Québec said it has sent 1,500 workers to restore damaged power lines, but even so, it is expected that at least 100,000 residents will have to wait until April 10 to restore power.

An ice storm struck southwestern Quebec and other areas on April 5 local time. In Montreal and other places, gusts of wind and freezing rain caused a large number of tree branches to break and fall, destroying power lines and causing large-scale power outages. More than 1.1 million residents were without power at peak times.

Local residents mainly rely on electricity for heating and cooking, and the delay in restoring power supply has brought a lot of inconvenience to residents. A large number of residents had to use various outdoor-only equipment for heating and cooking, and many people were poisoned by carbon monoxide. Since the 5th, 135 people have been admitted to hospital for treatment. (Headquarters reporter Zhang Sen)