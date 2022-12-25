Aalia Farzan, Neggeen Sadid, James FitzGerald

BBC reporter

10 minutes ago

image source,Getty Images image captiontext, The new decree comes shortly after the Taliban began banning women from universities, enforced by armed guards

The Afghan Taliban’s ban on women working for non-governmental organizations (NGOs) has been condemned by the United Nations, which says the move violates fundamental rights.

Leaders of the Islamic regime have defended the move, saying female NGO staff were breaking dress codes by not wearing Muslim headscarves.

The decree comes just days – also over the weekend – from a previous ban on girls attending university. Protests against university bans in Afghanistan continue, with the Taliban using water cannon trucks against protesters.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken criticized the Taliban’s latest ban as “devastating for the Afghan people”.

Some female NGO workers in Afghanistan, whose income is the main source of income for their families, expressed their fear and helplessness to the BBC.

“If I can’t go to work, who will support my family?” said one of them. Another, who is the breadwinner of the family, called the news “shocking” and insisted she had complied with the Taliban’s strict dress code.

A third woman questioned the Taliban’s “Islamic morality”. She said she would struggle to pay the bills and feed her children.

“The world looks at us and does nothing,” said another female respondent. To protect them, the BBC withholds the women’s names.

Saturday's ban came in the form of letters sent by the Afghan Economy Ministry to domestic and international NGOs. It threatened to revoke the license of any organization that did not act quickly to comply with the ban.

The ban was explained by saying that the women in these institutions violated Islamic Sharia law (Sharia) and did not wear the Muslim hijab.

The ban sparked strong repercussions from the international community. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he was deeply concerned about the incident, saying it “will affect the lives, livelihoods and life-saving assistance of millions of people.”

“Women are a central part of humanitarian action around the world. This decision could be devastating for the people of Afghanistan,” Blinken said.

A senior UN official described the decree as a “clear violation of humanitarian principles”.

United Nations agencies have a significant presence in the country, carrying out relief and development work. The United Nations Humanitarian Country Team has planned an emergency meeting on Sunday in response to the news.

A Save the Children employee told the BBC the group was planning to meet with the Taliban authorities, saying some NGOs would have to close if women were not allowed to work.

There are also concerns that if organizations allow only men to be employed, Afghan women will be denied direct assistance. The Taliban stipulates that men cannot work directly with women.

Melissa Cornet of Care International said female employees were “essential” in reaching out to other women and girls.

“Without them, the humanitarian situation could deteriorate rapidly in a country where a large proportion of the population is already facing life-threatening famine,” she said.

Amnesty International's South Asia division described the ban as "yet another egregious attempt to exclude women from the political, social and economic spheres" in Afghanistan.

A doctor who works in the northern city of Mazar-i-Sharif and nearby remote villages said she was “sad and saddened” by the news.

She predicted women would have “tremendous difficulties” in getting medical help because they “wouldn’t be able to fully tell men about their problems”.

Meanwhile, an imam – whose identity has not been disclosed for protection – said the Taliban “are not committed to upholding any Islamic values”.

“Islamic teachings do not say that men can be educated and women cannot, nor that men can work but women cannot. We are confused by this decision,” he explained.

A ban on women’s admission to Afghan universities was similarly criticized last week. The ban sparked protests, including a demonstration in the city of Herat on Saturday, but was quickly suppressed by Talita.

Taliban use water cannon to suppress university demonstrations

On Saturday (December 24) in the city of Herat, people demonstrated against the Afghan ban on women’s admission to universities, which was suppressed by force of the Taliban.

Videos on social media showed the Taliban using water cannon trucks to drive away dozens of female demonstrators, who were forced to flee to the side of the road.

Someone in the video is heard chanting: “Education is our right”.

In one of the videos, someone shouted: “The Taliban are cowards!”

The Taliban announced last Tuesday (December 20) that women would be barred from enrolling in universities with immediate effect “until further notice”, citing female students who did not abide by the dress code.

The regime's higher education minister said girls went to school "dressed as if they were going to a wedding".

The Taliban then detained five women and three journalists who had participated in the protest in the capital.

A day after the ban was announced, armed guards stood outside the university to prevent girls from returning to school, and most secondary schools across the country also banned girls from entering.

The Taliban has continued to clamp down on women’s rights since regaining control of the country last year, despite promises of a more relaxed rule than in the 1990s.

Aside from the ban on women attending university, which is currently being enforced by armed guards, secondary schools for girls remain closed in many provinces.

In addition, women are prevented from entering many public places such as parks and gyms.