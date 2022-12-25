Home World Afghan Taliban ban women from working for NGOs after university ban – BBC News 中文
Afghan Taliban ban women from working for NGOs after university ban – BBC News 中文

  • Aalia Farzan, Neggeen Sadid, James FitzGerald
  • BBC reporter

image source,Getty Images

image captiontext,

The new decree comes shortly after the Taliban began banning women from universities, enforced by armed guards

The Afghan Taliban’s ban on women working for non-governmental organizations (NGOs) has been condemned by the United Nations, which says the move violates fundamental rights.

Leaders of the Islamic regime have defended the move, saying female NGO staff were breaking dress codes by not wearing Muslim headscarves.

The decree comes just days – also over the weekend – from a previous ban on girls attending university. Protests against university bans in Afghanistan continue, with the Taliban using water cannon trucks against protesters.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken criticized the Taliban’s latest ban as “devastating for the Afghan people”.

