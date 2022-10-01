Home World Afghan women protest against the Hazara genocide
World

Afghan women protest against the Hazara genocide

by admin
Afghan women protest against the Hazara genocide

Women’s protests are also rampant in Kabul. Dozens of women from the Hazara minority took to the streets in the Afghan capital to demonstrate following the suicide bombing of a school that killed 20 people on 30 September. Most of the victims were young women from the Hazara community, the country’s Shiite minority disliked by the Taliban.

A bomber blew himself up yesterday in a school in the capital where hundreds of pupils were taking tests in preparation for university entrance exams in the Dasht-e-Barchi area. The neighborhood in western Kabul is a predominantly Shiite Muslim enclave and home to the historically oppressed Hazara community that has been targeted in some of Afghanistan’s most brutal attacks in recent years. Police said at least 20 people were killed, but the United Nations set the number at 24. Today, about 50 women demonstrated shouting “stop the Hazara genocide, it’s not a crime to be Shiite” as they marched in front of the Hazaras. Dasht-e-Barchi hospital where some of the victims of the attack are hospitalized.

There is still no absolute certainty as to who the instigators of the attack are. in the past these massacres have been claimed by the local branch of the Islamic State, the province of Khorasan, which has the Shiites as a priority target. But the Taliban, a de facto authority since the summer of 2021, are also on trial.

See also  Moscow annexes Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson: how the conflict changes

You may also like

Pope urges end to profiteering from food on...

Italian journalist arrested in Iran

Iran, woman without headscarf has breakfast at a...

North Korea, two more ballistic missiles landed in...

Minors are victims of shooting incidents in many...

Iran arrests nine Europeans, there is also an...

Who blew up the North Stream natural gas...

Secret CIA sites weren’t that secret. And the...

Farewell to Antonio Inoki, star of wrestling and...

United Kingdom, historic ruling: the contents of Instagram...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy