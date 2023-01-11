An explosion occurred in front of the Taliban foreign ministry in the Afghan capital of Kabul. At least 6 would be injured, transported to hospital, and according to the spokesman of the security department, Khalid Zadran, there would also be some victims.
The Taliban administration has been dealing with an insurgency by Islamic State militants in recent months who have targeted key institutions such as the Russian and Pakistani embassies and the former prime minister’s office. Still no one has claimed responsibility for the attack.
