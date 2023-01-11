Home World Afghanistan, attack in front of the foreign ministry in Kabul: the situation
World

Afghanistan, attack in front of the foreign ministry in Kabul: the situation

by admin
Afghanistan, attack in front of the foreign ministry in Kabul: the situation

An explosion occurred in front of the Taliban foreign ministry in the Afghan capital of Kabul. At least 6 would be injured, transported to hospital, and according to the spokesman of the security department, Khalid Zadran, there would also be some victims.

The Taliban administration has been dealing with an insurgency by Islamic State militants in recent months who have targeted key institutions such as the Russian and Pakistani embassies and the former prime minister’s office. Still no one has claimed responsibility for the attack.

[[(FckEditorEmbeddedHtmlLayoutElement) kabul]]

See also  London could investigate Lavrov's lover's daughter. Navalnij NGO calls for sanctions

You may also like

Global Self-refrigerated Cans Market – Industry Trends, Business...

Western intelligence: “The war in Ukraine will be...

Pope’s message for World Day of the Sick:...

US flights grounded due to a computer failure

More than 30 million people are at risk...

Brazil, one of the attackers of the parliament:...

Taxi industry in Hong Kong: After the resumption...

Moscow considers revocation of citizenship for “traitors” who...

Will Ruihui’s light dim when the epidemic subsides?...

Media, Politico aims to expand in the US...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy