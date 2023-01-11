An explosion occurred in front of the Taliban foreign ministry in the Afghan capital of Kabul. At least 6 would be injured, transported to hospital, and according to the spokesman of the security department, Khalid Zadran, there would also be some victims.

In the video, some of the injured people were taken to the emergency hospital after the explosion in Kabul today.

A number of citizens have gathered in the emergency hospital to search for the injured and the victims of the event. #TalwaNews pic.twitter.com/IyvPKInKJn — TOLOnews (@TOLOnews) January 11, 2023

The Taliban administration has been dealing with an insurgency by Islamic State militants in recent months who have targeted key institutions such as the Russian and Pakistani embassies and the former prime minister’s office. Still no one has claimed responsibility for the attack.

[[(FckEditorEmbeddedHtmlLayoutElement) kabul]]