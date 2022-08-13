A demonstration of Afghan women, took to the streets with the slogan “food, work and freedom”, a few days after the first anniversary of the fall of Kabul back into the hands of the Taliban after the withdrawal of the Americans last August 15, was dispersed by the Taliban who fired shots in the air.

According to France Pressabout forty women, a number therefore smaller than that which appeared from the videos released shortly before by the Afghan press agencies, paraded in front of the Ministry of Education and, five minutes after their arrival, the Taliban intervened.

The protesters carried a banner that read: “August 15 is a black day”, referring to the date of the fall of Kabul to the Taliban last year. “Justice, justice. We are fed up with ignorance” was another slogan chanted by the demonstrators. Before firing into the air, Taliban in military uniform and armed with assault rifles blocked an intersection near the march.

One of them simulated a gunshot targeting protesters, a reporter noted France Press. Some demonstrators then took refuge in nearby shops, where they were chased and beaten with rifle butts by the Taliban, the agency reports.

“We are trapped in a pharmacy, we have locked ourselves in here,” said one of the participants in a video viewed by the Dpa agency. While on Twitter the NGO Afghan Peace Watch denounces that some protesters were injured during the repression of the protest.