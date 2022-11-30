Home World Afghanistan: explosion in Koranic school, there are victims
Afghanistan: explosion in Koranic school, there are victims

There are allegedly several victims and wounded in Afghanistan following an explosion in the Aybak Koranic school, in the north of the country. The death toll is evolving, but the figures reported by the agencies fluctuate between “at least” 10 and over 20 deaths. This was reported by a local official and medical sources. “They are all children and ordinary people,” said a hospital doctor in Aybak, the capital of Samangan province, referring to the victims and injured in the school explosion.

At the moment, writes the agency Reuters, it is not clear who could be the perpetrators of the attack. The Taliban government has declared that it is concentrating its efforts on the “security” of the country, in an attempt to counter the escalation of blitzes by Islamic State terrorists.

The service is being updated

