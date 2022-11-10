In Kabul, access to gyms, parks and gardens was prohibited donne with a provision passed by the fundamentalist regime of Taliban, which marks a further restriction on the freedoms and rights of Afghans. The leaders of the capital were ordered to close the doors to women, after access had been regulated in recent months with different days and times so that they did not cross men.

August 17, 2022



“In numerous places the rules were broken. There was a mixed presence between women and men and the hijab was not worn. It is for this reason that we have taken this decision,” said the spokesman for the promotion of virtue and Prevention of Vice, Mohammad Akif Sadeq Mohajir, justifying the new squeeze in terms of Afghan rights and freedoms. After the ban on studying, working in the public sector, going out of town alone, or without being accompanied by a male figure, and the obligation to wear a full veil, access to green spaces and gyms is now denied. yet another proof of the ultra-rigorous interpretation of Islam imposed by the Taliban, returning to power in August 2021, after 20 years of war and the withdrawal of US and allied troops.