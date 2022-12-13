Home World Afghanistan: Isis claims responsibility for attack on Kabul hotel
Afghanistan: Isis claims responsibility for attack on Kabul hotel

Afghanistan: Isis claims responsibility for attack on Kabul hotel

The Islamic State organization has claimed responsibility for the December 12 attack on a hotel in Kabul.

The Islamic State reported that two of its members “attacked a large hotel frequented by Chinese diplomats and businessmen in Kabul, where they detonated two explosive devices hidden inside two bags”, one intended for a party for Chinese guests and the other to the reception hall. One of the two fighters threw hand grenades at Taliban officers who were trying to stop them, while the other began detonating bombs he had attached to hotel room doors and shooting at hotel guests, he said ISIS in a statement.

