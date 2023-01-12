Isis strikes again in Afghanistan for the second time since the beginning of 2023. It happened in Kabul where a suicide bomber blew himself up near the Taliban Foreign Ministry, in Malek Ashgar square, where the arrival of a Chinese delegation. At least five civilians were killed in the explosion and about forty wounded were hospitalized in the Emergency hospital, adjacent to the area of ​​the attack. The Islamic State of Khorasan province (Isis-K), the Afghan branch of Isis, claimed responsibility for the attack through the Telegram channel.

“Another attack has struck Kabul, causing at least 20 casualties in front of the Foreign Ministry. The EU condemns this attack in the strongest terms. This violence only adds to the immense hardships that the Afghan people have to endure on a daily basis”, commented the EU High Representative for Foreign Policy Joseph Borrell.

The first attack of the year, claimed by ISIS, took place near a checkpoint of the city’s military airport and caused deaths and injuries. ISIS also claimed responsibility for an assault on a Kabul hotel in mid-December. After the Taliban took over Afghanistan in 2021, Isis-K, known as the Islamic State in Khorasan Province, has increased its attacks: among the targets are Taliban patrols and members of the country’s Shiite minority.

According to Unama, the United Nations assistance mission in Afghanistan, in the period between mid-August 2021 and mid-June 2022 there were 2,106 civilian victims (700 dead, 1,406 injured) of attacks attributable to armed groups.

Emergency relief

After the kamikaze attack in front of the Foreign Ministry, forty wounded were received at the Emergency surgical center for war victims. This is the first “mass casualty” managed in 2023 by the structure. In 2022, 29 were registered. “Up to now we have received over 40 patients in the hospital, it is difficult to draw up a balance, the activities are still ongoing – he explains Stephen Sozzaprogram director of Emergency in Afghanistan.

After August 2021, the bombings continued in the capital. During the year just ended, Emergency managed 29 mass casualties in its surgical center for war victims in Kabul for a total of over 380 patients. During 2022, Emergency treated more than 12,800 patients in its Kabul hospital, for a total of over 2,500 admissions and over 4,500 surgical operations. 99% of the latter involved gunshot wounds, stab wounds and explosion wounds.