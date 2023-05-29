Home » Afghanistan, locust epidemic in the north of the country – Corriere TV
Crop losses of between 700,000 and 1.2 million tons of grain are feared

(LaPresse) A large-scale locust outbreak in eight provinces in northern and northeastern Afghanistan is posing a huge threat to the country’s food security, the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization has warned. agriculture (FAO). Dociostaurus maroccanus, commonly known as the Moroccan locust, is counted among the most economically damaging plant pests worldwide. According to FAO, a full-blown outbreak this year could cause crop losses of between 700,000 and 1.2 million tonnes of wheat, up to a quarter of the total annual harvest. This equates to losses of between $280 and $480 million. In Baghlan province, farmers like Najibullah have seen their crops ravaged by locusts. The last two major epidemics in Afghanistan, 20 and 40 years ago, caused an estimated loss of 8 and 25 percent of total annual wheat production. (LaPresse)

May 29, 2023 – Updated May 29, 2023, 3:05 pm

