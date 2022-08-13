Home World Afghanistan, Taliban shooting against women in the streets. Explosion in Kabul
Afghanistan, Taliban shooting against women in the streets. Explosion in Kabul

A demonstration of Afghan women, took to the streets with the slogan ‘food, work and freedom’ a few days after the first anniversary, on August 15, of the fall of Kabul back into the hands of the Taliban after the withdrawal of the Americans, was dispersed by the Taliban who fired shots in the air. “We are trapped in a pharmacy, we locked ourselves in here,” said one of the participants in a video viewed by the Dpa agency. While on Twitter the NGO Afghan Peace Watch denounces that some protesters were injured during the repression of the protest.

The capital is in chaos. The provisional toll of the explosion in Kabul near the majority Shiite district of Dasht-e-Barchi is of two injured. Al Arabiya reports. The explosion was caused by a mine that was attached to a motorcycle left in front of the entrance to an office that issued identity documents. No claims have yet been received but the location of the attack suggests that the episode may be framed in the recent wave of ISIS attacks against the Shiite Hazara minority.

