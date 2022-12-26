GDP contracted in 2020 under the Covid pandemic and should have recovered at a modest pace in 2021. After the change of guard in the government and the international freeze, the World Bank expects an aggregate plunge in GDP between 30 and 35 % in the two-year period 2021-2022.

The paralysis of humanitarian operations can inflict an additional blow, as winter approaches and a year that promises to be even more tumultuous for the stability of the system. The United Nations estimates that citizens in need of humanitarian assistance will rise from 24.4 million in 2022 to 28.4 million in 2023, the equivalent of 70% of the population. Unicef ​​warns that 8,000 children risked their lives due to food insecurity in December, while 97% of the population lives on the poverty line.

The Taliban administration had tried to establish itself in the international community, denying fears of a restoration of the regime that had fallen two decades earlier. The latest decisions go in a different direction, unbalancing the executive’s work towards its more extremist leanings. In a blitz of a few days, the authorities first banned women from university, then displaced the world of cooperation with a squeeze already condemned – among others – by the UN, the EU and the United States. “This decision could be devastating for the Afghan people,” commented the US secretary of state, Antony Blinken, accepting Kabul’s invitation not to “interfere” in the country’s domestic affairs.

UN officials are trying to mediate with the Afghan authorities for the lifting of the ban, highlighting that the work of NGOs is “vital” for international assistance. “Millions of Afghans are in need of assistance,” the United Nations said, reports the agency Associated Press, without providing details of the face-to-face. At the moment there is no news of an about-face, nor of a decision by the UN to break with Kabul.

The NGOs: so impossible to operate, the situation precipitates

The NGOs that have announced the withdrawal are a minority, at least for now. But the concern that runs through the sector is summarized in the note released by Save the Children, The Norwegian Refugee Council and Care International. “Without our female staff we cannot effectively reach children, women and men in desperate need of assistance in Afghanistan” communicated the three organizations, underlining the impact – also economic – of the tightening. “This (measure, ed.) will affect thousands of jobs in the midst of a huge economic crisis,” the statement reads. The unemployment rate has already soared to 13.3% in 2021 and could break through to 20% in the coming years.