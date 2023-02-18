Since their return to power in 2021, despite having pledged to govern relatively more moderately than in years Ninetyhave repressed the rights of donne hard-won over the last twenty years, effectively excluding them from the public life. They can no longer study, work and play sports, and are subject to the full application of the Sharia, which also includes executions and stonings. And now the Taliban have decided to stop the sale of contraceptives in the two main cities of theAfghanistan – a Kabul e Mazar-i-Sharif -, arguing that their use is a conspiracy western to check the population muslim.

“They came to mine shop with the pistol and they threatened me not to sell pills contraccettive. They check all the pharmacies of Kabulwe stopped selling i products“said one pharmacist heard from Guardianwhich has collected the testimonies of how the Taliban go door to door, threatening the midwives and ordering pharmacies to clear their shelves of medicines and blood-control devices births. Among these also that of a midwife with years of work behind him, which he stated, asking anonymity, of having been threatened several times. A commander Taliban told her she “was not authorized to advertise the use of Western tools for blood pressure control births“. The Taliban Ministry of Public Health a Kabul has not released any official statement on the matter and the representative of the UNFPA (United Nations Population Fund) in Afghanistan did not respond to requests for comment. Certainly the restrictions on the use of contraceptives risk having very serious consequences in the country in the world with the highest mortality rate of pregnant women, in which one pregnant woman out of 14 dies from consequences related to pregnancy.

Even before i Taliban came to power, a report of Human Rights Watch of 2021 stated that most of the gives afghan she lacked the most basic information about motherhood and family planning. “The image has emerged of a system that is increasingly inaccessible for 61-72% of Afghan women who live in povertyin which they often have more children than they want due to lack of access to modern contraception, face risky pregnancies from lack of care, and undergo procedures that could be performed more safely with access to and the ability to use more modern techniques,” the report revealed. “The control of Taliban about women’s right to work and study, and now also about their bodies, is scandalous,” she says Shabnam Nasimian Afghan-born activist living in the United Kingdom. “Access to contraception and the right to family planning are not only a human rights issue, they are also fundamental to the empowerment of women and to lift a country out of poverty,” she added.

On February 14, the Afghan morality police also banned the celebrations of Saint Valentinea party that has never been mass in the country, although in recent years some wealthy citizens have started to ‘celebrate’ the day of the lovers buying flowers. The reason is that it is not a “holiday islamic it’s not part of the culture afghanbut it is a day of the infidels“. The reasons given are contained in one of the various signs displayed in the shops, which bear the header of the Ministry for the Promotion of Virtue and the Prevention of Vice where potential buyers are warned: “Avoid celebrating Valentine’s Day!, because it is how to show sympathy to the Christian Pope”.