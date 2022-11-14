In Afghanistan the full application of the Sharia to punish crimes with amputations, floggings, stoning and public executions. The decision was announced on Twitter by the Taliban spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid. The “obligation” to punish crimes according to the sharia, it is explained, was ordered by Mullah Akhundzadathe mysterious supreme leader of the Taliban who has never been filmed or photographed in public since the seizure of power in August 2021.

“Carefully review the cases of thieves, kidnappers and subversives,” Akhundzada said in a meeting with some judges, the spokesman said. An Afghan religious leader told the Bbc that the penalties contemplated include limb amputations, floggings and stoning. “In cases where all the conditions of Sharia have been met, you are obliged to apply” the full range of sanctions, he continued. The Supreme Guide refers to the crimes considered more serious by Islamic law and for which various punishments are foreseen, including corporal ones. These include adultery, the false accusation of the latter crime, but also the consumption of alcohol, theft, banditry, apostasy and rebellion.

The news marks a further squeeze on the part of the Taliban who, upon their return to power, had pledged to govern in a relatively more moderate manner than in the 1990s. But in the meantime, adolescents cannot go to school, women cannot travel long distances without male escorts and have been practically excluded from work, with exceptions only in education and health. Since May, women have had to cover their faces in public and last week they were banned from all parks and the amusement park in Kabul, as well as from gyms and public toilets.