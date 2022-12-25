The Taliban’s decision was not without consequences. Yesterday the Islamist group in power in Afghanistan for a year and a half decreed a ban on women working in international non-governmental organizations. Today three of these NGOs have decided to suspend their activity in the country. They are Save the Children, the Norwegian Refugee Council and Care International. They explained that they were unable to reach men, women and children in need without the help of female staff.

According to the Taliban, women employed by foreign NGOs did not wear the headscarf properly. “We respected all cultural norms,” he replied Neil Turner, director of the Afghan branch of the Norwegian Refugee Council, which employs 468 women in the country. “Our female staff is essential in reaching women who need assistance.”

international condemnation

The decision to ban women from foreign NGOs was condemned by the UN, the European Union and the United States, among others. Many limitations are imposed on the female sex, both in work and in education. “The United Nations and its partners, including NGOs, are assisting 28 million Afghans who depend on humanitarian aid for their survival,” he said Anthony Guterresdirector of the UN.

The German Foreign Minister, Annalena Baerbock, urged “the international community” to provide a “clear reaction” to the recent bans imposed by the Taliban on women in Afghanistan. “Those who exclude women and girls from work, education and public life not only ruin their country. We will try to get a clear reaction from the international community”, said the head of diplomacy in the face of the ban on women from universities and from working in non-governmental organizations. “Sexist persecution can constitute a crime against humanity.”