KABUL – More than 120 people have been killed or injured in Afghanistan in recent days, the United Nations reported and the DPA reported. In a statement, the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (Unama) urged the de facto Taliban government to provide greater security to minorities so that they can celebrate their religious ceremonies without further attacks.

Isis claimed responsibility for Friday and Saturday bombings in Kabul against Shiite Muslims in the western part of the city. Yesterday, unconfirmed news reported a third consecutive attack in the Afghan capital. According to local television station Kabul News, the latest blast targeted a civilian bus in Chandawol, another Shia area west of the city.

The latest attacks occurred as Shia Muslims were preparing for Ashura, which commemorates the martyrdom of Imam Hussein, grandson of the Prophet Muhammad. Since the Taliban took control of Afghanistan in August 2021, the Islamic State has carried out a series of deadly attacks, mostly against religious minorities.