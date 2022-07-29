A US government delegation met in Uzbekistan with Taliban representatives to discuss the release of $ 3.5 billion in Afghan funds held in the Federal Reserve. The US delegation was led by the Special Representative for Afghanistan, Thomas West and the Treasury Undersecretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence, Brian Nelson.

The United States expressed the need to address the pressing humanitarian situation in the country and stressed the importance of unlocking the $ 3.5 billion in funds to help the Afghan people. The US State Department has officially unveiled a mechanism to connect members of Afghan civil society with US government officials and promote the defense of human rights in Afghanistan.

The US-Afghanistan Consultation Mechanism (USACM) will bring together representatives of women’s organizations, journalists, researchers, legal experts and religious leaders to discuss issues ranging from the documentation of human rights violations to the role of women in Islam.