The brave women of Afghanistan have taken to the streets once again today to plead for the right to education and higher education, with the slogan, “Either all or none”.#Afghanistan pic.twitter.com/b7bhit78Ur – Hadi Sahar (@HadiSahar2) December 22, 2022

Afghan women took to the streets yesterday morning to protest against the halt to university studies for women. The protests were also joined by teachers and researchers, who went on strike in Kabul universities. Demonstrations are still limited, a few hundred people, given the cloak of oppression of the Taliban regime. But it seems clear that the population, at least in the cities, is exasperated. The ban imposed by the Taliban “is devastating,” confirmed Roza Otunbayeva, UN Special Representative for Afghanistan and head of the Unama mission. The UN has opened an investigation, but as of now, according to Otunbayeva, the decision entails “damage for women and also, more generally, for Afghanistan”. The special representative stressed that the Taliban “do not seem to think about the future of the country and how women can contribute to the economy, education and culture”. Former Afghan president Hamid Karzai also joined the chorus of criticism, from the United States, Great Britain and Italy, after the Taliban decision, the latest act of a gender segregation policy implemented by the new Kabul masters. Karzai, who returned to the capital yesterday, asked the Taliban to “immediately reopen schools and universities to girls and women”. But the former leader, who had also sought a role of mediator, is listened to less and less.