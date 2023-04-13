Franco-Cameroonian, the recent release of Sacha Boey, right side of Galatasaray, has brought up to date the debate on the relationship between African selections and their dual nationalities. These now have at least five reasons to give the locals a chance.

The France team is the Holy Grail for any player. But I remain focused on my club. Because if I focus on the Blues, it might slow me down at some point. I’ll be frustrated if it doesn’t come. So I prefer that everything goes well with my club. And if I am called one day, even with the Espoirs, it will be a good surprise. Sacha Boey – Transfermarkt.fr

Read also: Jean Crépin Nyamsi: “Sacha Boey will no longer enter the future workforce of the indomitable lions” (actucameroun.com)

Cameroon at the 1990 World Cup

For its second participation in a World Cup, Cameroon brought African football into the elite of football. After being out in the first round 8 years ago behind three encouraging draws, including one against future world champions Italy (1-1), the Indomitable Lions reached the quarter-finals for the first time in the history of their continent.

Beaten by England (3-2), a “victory” signed by a group of 21 internationals, made up of 11 locals. A total much lower than the 16 who made the trip to Spain in 1982: 5 for Canon de Yaoundé, 2 for Tonnerre de Yaoundé, 2 for Union de Douala and one for Prévoyance de Yaoundé. THE Gunner Louis Paul Mfede will notably be the man of this famous opening match, which saw his team defeat Argentina’s Maradona (1-0).

Morocco at the 2022 World Cup

32, 20, 12 years after Cameroon, Senegal and Ghana, Morocco has returned to the legend of king sport. The first African nation to play in the round of 16 of a World Cup has become Qatar, the first to play in the semi-finals. A feat that emerged in a competition in which all CAF representatives were led by Africans. The Cherifian Kingdom by an African champion, winner of the C1 with Wydad: Walid Regragui.

“Renaissance” the FILM on the new face of Morocco with Walid Regragui and Romain Saîss 🇲🇦 – Téléfoot

Morocco and CHAN

Before writing the history of the World Cup, Morocco wrote that of the African Nations Championship. Winner of the CHAN 2018 and 2020, a new start that will allow Lions of the Atlas to reconnect with the titles after the CAN 76, to establish their domination over their confederation, for its export then. Best player and scorer of CHAN 2018, Ayoub El Kaabi will also be part of the Moroccans who will bring back twenty years after France 98, the flag of Mustapha Hadji at a World Cup.

HIGHLIGHTS | Total CHAN 2020 | Semi Final 2: Morocco 4-0 Cameroon – CAF TV

Egypt

Founding member of the CAF, record holder of the number 7 of victories at the CAN, we no longer present the Pharaohs. The place of Egypt at the very top of its hierarchy is proof by nine of the effectiveness of the Made in Africa.

HIGHLIGHTS | Al Ahly SC 🆚 Al Hilal | Matchday 6 | 2022/23 #TotalEnergiesCAFCL – CAFTV

At the foot of the pyramids, the binational debate does not exist. Built by a local framework, formed mainly of elements of Al Ahly, the country of Mohamed Aboutrika still walks on its counterparts…

Cameroon vs Egypt (Final) – Africa Cup of Nations, Ghana 2008 – CAF TV

Tanzania

small nation of Soka, Tanzania is a lesson for African soccer. professional, the Let me teach you attracts the best in Africa and facilitates the progression of locals. Simba SC and other Young Africans, constitute a veritable breadbasket for Stars of Kilimanjaro. Present at CAN 2019, they should return to Ivorian soil in 2024.

HIGHLIGHTS | Simba SC 🆚 Horoya AC | Matchday 5 | 2022/23 #TotalEnergiesCAFCL – CAFTV

Conclusion

Strong, local football is an ascendant of international success. Brazil, Argentina, Uruguay, Germany, Italy, France, Spain, England, United States, Mexico, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Egypt… the great nations of this exciting profession lean on big leagues: real attics. Essentially, this is the basis…