The Synodal Assembly for Africa concludes today, the continental stage of the journey that will lead to the celebration of the Synod on Synodality next October in Rome. An opportunity to reflect on the specific contribution that the African Church can make to the universal one, but also on the great challenges that confront it: unity, the fight against poverty, social equality and neocolonialism

Unity, fight against poverty, social equality, neocolonialism. These are the main themes discussed during the African stage in view of the Synod on synodality to be held next October in Rome. Gathered in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, from 1 to 6 March, the 206 participants – including bishops, priests, men and women religious and many lay people – discussed the great challenges facing African churches and societies today. Starting from a fundamental dimension: that of listening. “In a time when we have many media at our disposal, communication is at its lowest levels, because we don’t listen to each other”; remarked the cardinale Antoine Kambanda archbishop of Kigali (Rwanda): «The most precious gift that God has given to humanity is the word and the word fulfills its purpose and makes sense when it is listened to. We need to hear this word of God.”

The theme of listening was also raised at the national level by many lay people, especially young people and women, who do not feel adequately represented in the Church and who are struggling – even in Africa – to obtain decision-making roles and responsibilities. Referring to the image and the invitation to «enlarge the space of the tent», the Jesuit Father Agbonkhianmeghe Orobator he recalled how it can be compared to hammer African, the traditional house made up of walls and a roof and supported by a central pillar: «The Church-house does not have doors that close, but a perimeter that expands continuously. It is a family where everyone can find a place and a home».

But a solid home and family must also be based on solid values, starting withunitrespecting different cultures and traditions. But that’s not all: many working groups have underlined the need for the Synod Fathers to face some great challenges that challenge many African countries (and others), in particular the fight against poverty, social equality and the theme of neocolonialism.

Another crucial issue is that of training, at all levels: the Church-family of God – an image that emerged from the first Synod for Africa in 1994 and is still central to the African ecclesial vision – is called to evangelize through formation, «guaranteeing well-defined roles and responsibilities that promote African values ​​and improve the structural governance of the Church by conferring more to the laity through formation”, emphasized the participants in the meeting in Addis Ababa.

«These days – concluded the president of the Symposium of the Episcopal Conferences of Africa and Madagascar (Secam/Sceam), the Cardinal Fridolin Ambongo, Archbishop of Kinshasa – were not just a moment to talk about synodality, but a moment to experience synodality. We truly felt like a family, God’s family in Africa and in the Islands walking together, sharing the joys and sorrows of our time. A church that is committed to moving forward, especially deepening the sense of being Church-family, making it a place of mutual listening and listening to the Holy Spirit, a place of communion, forgiveness and reconciliation. Renewed by the celebration of this synodal assembly, the Church in Africa is committed to widening the curtain of inclusion by following the evangelical principle of conversation as a criterion”.

The Cardinal Mario Grech, secretary general of the Synod: «An African theology of synodality – he observed – could be a lasting contribution to the development of a synodal Church in the third millennium. When I refer to the particular African theology, I am referring not only to the valid contribution that academics can offer, but also to the theology elaborated by the entire people of God. If we are to do theology we must listen to the people of God of the African continent”.