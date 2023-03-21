This morning, I want to talk about the cradle of humanity. Of my Africa and its tourist destinations. Hold on tight…

Lately on Canal + PopI followed Africa survey and this time it was about dowry. The dowry in Africa was honored. Of Libreville in Gabon in Abidjan in Ivory Coast, if there is one thing that particularly caught my attention, it is the chic places that I saw in the report. For a moment, I thought to myself that the African population is missing a great opportunity to make themselves known in the world through tourism. That it does not speak well enough of its towns, villages and others…

« I’m from Paris »

And this morning, I pushed my curiosity a little further. And what do I discover? Le country marketing ou marketing territorial.

Before I start, let me tell you that if you’re going to TokyoTo New-YorkTo Moscow or anywhere in the world and you say « I’m from Paris »people will respond to you immediately “Niiiice Paris! Eiffel Tower. Champs Elysees… ». We’re going to talk to you about Paris Glam’s and chic. Then, most people want to visit Paris at least once in their life. Even those who shout that they hate France want to go there at least once as a tourist to discover the capital, because Paris sells dreams.

What is territorial marketing?

For those who don’t know, the « country marketing » or « marketing territorial » is a marketing strategy that aims to promote a region, country or city by highlighting its strengths and advantages to attract investment, visitors, talent or residents…

Le country marketing may include tourism promotion initiatives, advertising campaigns for businesses and investors, efforts to improve the image of the region or city, as well as actions to develop infrastructure and services for visitors and the residents.

If you follow African news, you have certainly noticed that currently in Africa, most public policies work to make countries attractive. To better understand this concept of country marketing, I’m going to tell you about a few countries.

Benin, this country of Voodoo

In Benin, President Patrick Talon is doing everything possible to make the country very attractive in order to make people want to come and return as a tourist or investor. It’s beautiful and the efforts are encouraging. Besides, I’m a big fan of his excellence. Patrick Talon, but from Benin no.

Today, when we hear “Benin”those people who, like me, are not Beninese will think of Vaudou » et « witchcraft “. And unfortunately, this image is nourished and very maintained by the comedians of the country, whether they are on Beninese territory or in the diaspora.

And this is one of the reasons why the efforts of the President of Benin risk being insufficient if this very crucial problem which gives a false image of Benin internationally is not dealt with.

In the meantime, please note that the objective of the country marketing is to develop the economy and attract talent to improve the quality of life in a given region. This strategy can be implemented by local authorities, economic development agencies, tourist associations or chambers of commerce.

The dilemma

On the one hand, we have a president who puts a lot of money into making the country attractive, to attract tourists and investors. And on the other hand, we have comedians who present their country as the place where you can be harmed or forced to do things thanks to Voodoo and witchcraft.

Already the simple fact of using voodoo and witchcraft in the same sentence is problematic insofar as they are two completely different things. But we’re not here for that. This article is also not here to shoot comedians or bloggers who create content just to entertain their community. Their goal is not to damage the image of their country, but unconsciously they do so.

I even read on many international forums people say that they will never set foot in Benin because it is a country of wizards. This is proof that the notion of country marketing has not yet been sufficiently assimilated by the African populations and unconsciously we contribute to giving back a false image (I will not say bad image) of our countries. We have the impression that every Beninese has a voodoo or is a sorcerer and that you should never get confused with a Beninese so as not to find yourself bewitched.

Country marketing is not just a matter of state or government. We all contribute as much as we are to give an image of our countries according to our actions, our writings, our words… African web-comedians today have more than ever the duty not to take the easy way out by shots for a few likes and monetization. If you have an audience of a million people and you play the role of the sorcerer Beninese all the time in your videos, don’t be surprised that foreigners are afraid to come to Benin on vacation or to invest.

Rwanda, this well-built country

Rwanda is one of my favorite African countries, I dream of going there as a tourist, even if my stay only lasts one day. The country of his excellence Paul Kagame is actually cleanest country in africa. In addition to the beautiful destinations that the government magnifies and shows to the eyes of the world, Rwandans are very well educated.

Once a week, all Rwandans take to the streets to clean up. Even the president. Is not it awesome ? Who can tell me that he has never seen mentioned on the shirts of the Paris Saint Germain « Visit Rwanda » ? Nobody, I’m sure.

Cameroon, a poorly exploited Africa in miniature

To discover the African continent, the best gateway is undoubtedly Cameroon. The country presents a mosaic of landscapes and cultures, earning it the nickname ” of Africa in miniature » including its climatological, mining, geographical and human diversity. From the Atlantic Ocean to the borders of Lake Chad, ten regions make up this country which deserves its title of tourist eldorado.

But then, the country is badly organized. Even more, the tourist sector. Visit Cameroun offers a variety of destinations. But that’s still not enough. Apart from certain tourist agencies, the State does absolutely nothing to remedy this, but the country has everything to be attractive. To be honest, I don’t even know what to say about my own country…

The America of Dreams

Today, many states in the USA are notorious for insecurity and crime, but if you ask a lot of people if they want to go to the United States, they will tell you OUI In capital letters. However, it is the American media themselves who unconsciously promote this ideology through films and the like… Cultural actors, let’s not even talk about it.

Even in American films subtitled in French, the translators always manage to cite France or Paris as a chic and dream destination. This even if in the original script, we do not speak of France or Paris. I keep noticing it in movies and series and that, it’s silent but very impactful country marketing.

Finally

It is up to us, Africans, to deconstruct the negative image of Beninese culture, to revalorize the Cameroonian heritage. And to do this, all Beninese must stop being afraid of it themselves, that all Cameroonians value their heritage… Who will come to appreciate what we are afraid of ourselves or what we do not talk about as usual? must ? Even our leaders tend to praise other religions, other destinations to the detriment of endogenous religions and local heritage…

They have over time succeeded in creating a myth that it is a taboo and inaccessible subject. And our parents succeeded over several generations in creating oddities like what : you shouldn’t go with your family, you shouldn’t say that things are going well with you, be careful with this or that, here we don’t act like that, we don’t go to such a place at such a time… However, after analysis, we have been living together for centuries and we have not yet killed each other.

If Africans between them are afraid and suspicious of others and vice versa. Who will come from elsewhere and want to live in this atmosphere? Person.

Basically, it’s not our traditions the problem, nor the videos of our comedians, the problem is the people. The problem is ourselves.