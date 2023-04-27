Africa-Europe, United by Mission – World and Mission

The meeting of European and African missionary institutes of apostolic life – including PIME – which was held in Abidjan, in the Ivory Coast, made it possible to discuss especially Africa’s contribution to the mission of the universal Church

The 2023 edition of the Continental Meeting of Missionary Institutes of Apostolic Life (Misal) for Africa and Europe was held in Abidjan, in the Ivory Coast. Organized by the Society of African Missions (SMA) and the Society of Missionaries of Africa (Father Bianchi), from 18 to 21 April, at the Paul Pellet Center of the SMA, it brought together 12 participants representing eight Institutes: Foreign Missions of Paris (MEP), St Paul’s Missionary Society of Nigeria (MSP), Mill Hill Missionaries (MHM), St Patrick’s Missionary Society (SPS), Society of African Missions (SMA), Society of Missionaries of Africa (White Fathers ), Priests of St. James (PSJ) and the Pontifical Institute for Foreign Missions (PIME), represented by the Superior General, Father Ferruccio Brambillasca.

The meeting was an opportunity to learn about the different missionary experiences and the various developments of the works and to strengthen the ties that unite these realities. We reflected on the theme proposed by the two host Institutes, examining in particular the contribution of Africa to the mission of the universal Church. This made it possible to consider the opportunities and challenges that the increase in vocations on the African continent, and in many of these institutes, represents for the evangelizing mission of the Church.

The participants had the opportunity to touch some of the realities with which the Institutes and the Church in Africa are confronted in mission. The group then made a pilgrimage to Yamoussoukro to pray in the largest basilica on the African continent dedicated to Our Lady of Peace.