Africa in search of self-sufficiency – dohouatt

In Africa, the purchase of fertilizers costs farmers the skin of the buttocks. However, they are necessary, because they make it possible to enrich the soil. So ! They are too expensive since African countries do not manufacture them. And, they must be self-sufficient.

Last Wednesday, May 31, a good dozen leaders of African countries – 17 in total – met in Lomé, the Togolese capital, around a round table, in order to adopt a very important law. Which ? Self-sufficiency. They decided to embark on a quest for self-sufficiency. Reduce the dependence of African countries, major consumers of agricultural inputs. They decided by mutual agreement on a law called: Lomé Declaration on Fertilizers and Soil Health ". It must be said that this situation has, for a long time, been a real headache.

At the end of May, Lomé, the Togolese capital was full of high-ranking African personalities. We can cite these excellences Faure Gnassingbé, from Niger and Guinea-Bissau. Beside them, twenty ministers of state, representatives of ECOWAS and the World Bank. When they came to Lomé, they all had one goal in mind: to improve the condition of farmers in African countries. Things are on the right track. Anyway, in theory.

Quest for food self-sufficiency: a great African initiative

For two days, they focused on the difficulties faced by farmers when it comes to importing fertilizers that depend on northern countries. They were all unanimous about easier access to fertilizers for farmers and the development of more flexible laws to facilitate the import of fertilizers. Indeed, African agriculture is very dependent on fertilizers which unfortunately are not produced on African territory. So they have to import them from Europe, mostly. In addition, the various African countries have strict legislation on the importation of fertilizers. Therefore, they decided to make fertilizers more accessible and affordable.

Relaxation of fertilizer import laws, a survival measure

With Covid and the armed conflict between Russia and Ukraine, Africa’s shortcomings continue to be noticeable. It is with great consternation that we see an Africa which cannot manage to be self-sufficient and has to see the Russians and the Ukrainians to have some of their wheat. A continent of such size and wealth should not be so dependent on the outside for its food. The Ukraine-Russia war brought to light an essential point: Africa depends too much on external countries to be self-sufficient. That must change.

In pursuit of food self-sufficiency

Fertilizer is needed for agriculture in a continent that is bearing the brunt of climate change. After the inflations and the surges in the price of oil, the African leaders became aware of their backwardness in terms of agriculture. So they decided to find solutions which, in the long term, could enable Africa to triple its significant amount of fertilizer. From there, she can double her productivity. All in good time !

Now, the agricultural inputs on which African agriculture is heavily dependent are more than a strategic product without borders”. This is why its “freedom of movement without hindrance” must be essential. At this meeting, African states commit to “gradually eliminate customs duties and taxes on fertilizers”. In fact, port formalities for importing fertilizers will now be simplified as much as possible. This will offset the cost of agricultural produce and be self-sufficient.

Self-sufficiency laws

Togolese President Faure Gnassingbé and his counterparts, through the voice of their president, announced innovative measures which are, among other things: “greater investment in port, storage and transport infrastructure”. The signatory countries have decided to revitalize the fertilizer trade between the different African countries. This measure will enable Africa to be self-sufficient.

A breath of fresh air for Africa’s food

It is the smallholder farmers who are rubbing their hands. In turn, the population. In several African countries, farmers benefit from a subsidy. And this support from their countries will enable them to increase their productivity. Once in place, these commitments should make up for a large part of the delay that Africa has in terms of its agriculture. In addition to that, the World Bank has announced aid in the amount of 1.5 billion dollars by 2024. To this must be added the 4 billion already committed by the institution.