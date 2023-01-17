Listen to the audio version of the article

New wave of violence in sub-Saharan Africa. The latest episodes took place in Nigeria, with the murder of the Catholic priest Isaac Achi, and in the Democratic Republic of Congo: the explosion of a bomb in a Pentecostal church in Kasindi, in the North-Kivu province, caused at least 14 casualties and nearly 70 wounded. The Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the attack and raises the death toll to 20, while the authorities are combing the city in search of two unexploded bombs.

A third raid took place in Burkina Faso, where a group of militia kidnapped 50 women in Arbinda, in the province of Soum. The latest case in a string of victims and kidnappings that has transformed a former model of stability into one of the most tumultuous countries in the region.

The growth of violence, from the Sahel to the Congo

The spiral of brutality is not sudden and is part of a wider trend, the onset of terrorist violence south of the Sahara. Among the most battered regions are the Sahel itself, the band that borders the Sahara desert to the south; West Africa as a whole, with the incursions of the Boko Haram terrorist group in Nigeria and the expansion of militias that reached the borders of Benin and Ghana; the southern one, starting with the jihadist escalation that is holding hostage the northern province of Cabo Delgado, in Mozambique, with fears of an enlargement beyond the borders of Tanzania.

The north of the country has come under siege by armed gangs after the discovery of natural gas deposits north of the coast, a find that has attracted billionaire investments and favored the birth of groups that ride the anger of the local population. Burkina Faso itself is at the heart of one of the most exhausting crises on a regional and continental scale, with a crescendo of blitzes that have bloodied above all the border areas with Mali and Niger.

Acled, a specialized database, recorded over 4,150 victims in the country between January 2022 and 2023, for a total of 640 violence against civilians in the space of 12 months. In Mali the death toll rises to 4,767 in the same period, Niger has “only” 983. The country, once indicated as a model of stability in the region, has plunged into a security crisis culminating in a double military coup over the less than a year: the first in January 2022, the second at the end of September of the same year. A fate similar to that of Mali, back from two coups between 2020 and 2021.