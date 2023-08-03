Africa, not everyone is persuaded to emigrate. MOSCOW-ALGIERS-SAHEL, NO TO NEOCOLONIALISM The risk of a continental conflict

TV VISION, Marco D’Agostino interviews Fulvio Grimaldi

The only Sahelian country left in the Euro-Atlantic orbit is Mauritania. Mali, Niger, Burkina Faso, Guinea are in full anti-colonial uprising (France, USA, EU, Italy). Sudan, from which neo-colonialist conspiracies have wrested South Sudan, where the oil resources are located, and from which there have been attempts for years to separate the vast regions of Darfur, Kordofan and Nubia, is in the throes of violent upheavals in which internal military and social forces confront external actors.

The other large country in the area, Nigeria, the continent’s main hydrocarbon deposit, formally in privileged relations with the West which governs it through the large oil companies, has been shaken for years by a ferocious jihadist guerrilla, Boko Haram . A terrorism clearly fomented by neocolonial interests aimed at shattering the unity of this great African power as well. Divide et impera. To reaffirm alignment with the interests of its customers, the Nigerian regime has cut electricity to Niger, 70% of that country’s needs.

The seven days of the ultimatum imposed on Niger, the strategic heart of the region, holder of two-thirds of the uranium reserves that keep up the energy system of France (and part of Italy which is supplied by France) are about to end. The threat by ECOWAS, the economic organization of West African countries, to intervene militarily against the national, social and military revolution underway in Niger (after the victorious ones of Mali, Burkina Faso and Guinea Conacry), is colliding with a front made up not only of insurgents from the Sahel. Which served to bring her back partially.

Algeria, the third major power in the region and historically the most coherent in terms of anti-colonialism, has made a sensational entry into the field (remember its refusal to support the aggressions against Libya and Syria and the expulsion of Damascus from the League Araba, now back thanks to the good offices of China and Egypt). And alongside Algeria there is now, visibly, Russia. Apparently at variance with his initial condemnation of the upheaval in Niamey. Developments that seem to have brought back the most warlike intentions of the neocolonial alignment led by France, the USA and the EU: Its local branch, ECOWAS, has come to more lenient advice: since yesterday it has been in Niamey, for negotiations with the government soldier who came out of the popular uprising.

After the slamming of sabers, unwelcome even in the rest of the continent, starting with Egypt and South Africa, we begin to talk about mediation. Perhaps Western gunsmiths, already relishing the emergence of new markets, will still have to limit their profit expectations to Ukraine. And the merit, here, is not only of the united response to the threats of violent restoration by the most significant countries of the region, Mali, Chad, Burkina Faso, but also of the coldness of many others. It is above all the entry into the field of Algeria, the greatest military power on the continent, and the detachment, with respect to threats of intervention, of Egypt, Sudan, South Africa and many other African states.

The Algerian prime minister took part in the Russian-African summit in July in St. Petersburg, which, despite Euro-Atlantic attempts at dissuasion, was attended by 50 out of 54 African states. It was preceded in June by the president’s meeting with Putin, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, and the summit was followed in recent days by a meeting with the highest Russian military authorities, including Defense Minister Shoigu, Algerian Chief of Staff. On the table, new military cooperation agreements.

Algeria, which survived neocolonialist aggression through the Islamist civil war of the 1990s and the color revolution of 2019, boasts, thanks to the armaments supplied to it by Moscow, the most modern and powerful army in the region. To dissuade ECOWAS and its local and external sponsors from intervening in Mali in favor of the ousted Francophile puppet and to reconstitute the Franco-Italian-German-US military base, it would take more than the tools of ECOWAS. Morocco, historic and virulent regional rival of Algiers, Nigeria, some other African “protectorate” and the bombs of Paris should enter the field. Will they enter?