Listen to the audio version of the article

Tensions are still rising between the Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda, the two Central African countries which for months have been on the brink of open conflict in the North Kivu region. The last spark was ignited on the evening of 24 January, when Rwandan forces opened fire on a Congo aircraft accused of violating its airspace. Only a “defensive measure”, declared the Rwandan government in a statement, asking Congo to “stop the aggression” on its borders. It would be the third such incursion recorded so far, they underline from Kigali.

The Kinshasa executive replied that the plane, a Sukhoi-25, never crossed the national airspace and would have been hit in the vicinity of the Goma international airport. The aircraft landed without particular damage, but Kinshasa considers the episode as an “act of war” to hinder the peace efforts launched on a regional and international scale. The diplomatic and military crisis comes a few days before Pope Francis’ visit to Kinshasa, already postponed since last summer due to an indisposition of the Pope. There is no “specific threat”, the Vatican let it be known, even if the Pope will not leave the capital and has renounced the visit to North Kivu on the agenda in the old trip schedule.

The Winds of an “African World War” in Eastern Congo

The clash in the skies is the latest chapter in an escalation that has been dragging on since 2022, in a crescendo of hostility that has raised fears of the outbreak of a war on a regional scale. Congolese authorities accuse Rwandan neighbors of supporting and funding M23 rebels March 23 Movement: A band of militia fighting the central authorities in Kinshasa and operating in the northeastern province of Nord-Kivu. The territory concentrates in its bowels large quantities of the so-called coltan, the columbite-tantalite, a precious mineral for technological devices such as smartphones and tablets: this is the reason of attraction for the business of the dozens of armed groups that proliferate on the eastern borders of the DRC. Violence between rebels and the Congolese armed forces has displaced at least 450,000 people, although the actual toll could be higher.

Kigali has always rejected and reversed the disputes, arguing that the Congolese government finances a militia made up of members of the Hutu community: the ethnic group protagonist of the 1994 genocide against the Tutsi, in the “100 days of terror” which cost the lives of at least 800,000 people. In a report viewed by the agency Reuters, a group of United Nations experts says it has recorded “solid evidence” of operations conducted by the Rwandan military forces between November 2021 and July 2022 in the Rutshuru area, a location near the borders with Uganda and Rwanda. The international community has accepted the thesis and is increasing the pressure on Kigali to “stop supporting the rebels of the M23”, an appeal addressed in different tones by the high representative of EU foreign policy Josep Borrell, the French president Emmanuel Macron and the administrations German and American.

The Rwandan authorities dismiss the new accusations of support for the M23 as “wrong”, examples of a “tired game” that would interfere with the peace process. But it is the entire negotiating effort that does not seem to have, for now, achieved the expected or announced results. The East African Community, an organization that brings together seven East African countries, announced at the end of 2022 the deployment in Congo of a military force of 12,000 men from Kenya, Burundi, Uganda and South Sudan, with the aim of guaranteeing institutionally agreed stabilization. At a November 23 summit in Luanda, the capital of Angola, regional leaders called for a ceasefire in the region, obtaining a commitment from the armed groups to withdraw by January 15. Several days after the deadline, Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi declared, the rebels have not “fully” withdrawn from the region.