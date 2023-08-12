AFRICA SETS OFF NETANIAHU RETURNS TO THE PALESTINIAN AND SYRIA LONDON DEPORTED, WE WELCOME TRENTO, THE COUNTERATTACK STARTS

TV viewing, “The picklock”: Enrica Perucchietti and Fulvio Grimaldi on the events of the week

The second African Liberation starts from the Sahel, after the neo-colonialist revenge for the independence won sixty years ago. Towards the bloodbath of a war of imperialists, ontologically genocidal, and local political-military mercenary, against populations at the dawn of the continental revolution. Whose democracy is it, the puppets installed under power by force of blackmail, false enemies, manipulations, or of soldiers who, expressing the will of the standing people, hunt down thieves, predators of resources and foreign assassins?

The people of Israel have been in revolt against their regime for months, in defense of the safeguarding of democracy, the division of powers and the control of justice over the work of politicians. But it is a democracy that is valid for 10 million Jewish immigrants, in a supremacist and racist society, and not for 6.5 million indigenous Palestinians (plus 1.7 million refugees awaiting return).

In the crisis affecting the racist regime of Netaniahu, Ben Gvir and Smotrich, the solution is the classic one: an external enemy, Palestinians and Syrians, to be razed to the ground and plunged into bloodshed.

London confirms itself as the queen of colonialist ferocity. No longer practiced on populations subjected to force by the Scots Guards, India Companies, Viceroys and Gurkas, but locking up on an atoll out of the world those who wanted to make up for centuries of colonialism, yearning for the white cliffs of Dover. Has Africa remained perplexed by the project of unloading this humanity on the faithful protectorate of Rwanda? And then we do as with Napoleon: definitive exclusion from the human and planetary context on an island, Ascension, 1,800 km from Africa and 2,300 km from Latin America. This is more easy…

The powerful countries, France, the United Kingdom, the USA kick out “intruders” in the Channel, in Ventimiglia, on the Rio Bravo with the “headhunters”. The weak and submissive welcome. 1,000 “desperate” people a day in Lampedusa, almost 100,000 in Italy since the beginning of the year, 2,000 drowned. The lands left? Post-landing fate? Who cares. It is necessary to erase history, future, identity. Theirs and ours. They call it miscegenation.

Trent laboratory. Of the total obliteration of privacy through surveillance – and punishment – of movements, words, expressions, behaviors. Of the impunity of distorting and contaminating a territorial, environmental, urban order, for the benefit of speculation, waste, profit. Of the chaining of your every fragment of life and identity to the power of banks and gendarmes. Of the freedom to kill prisoners, even bears. The next “picklock” will take care of it

