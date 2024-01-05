Africa: these publishing houses that are taking off – adelfouebou

The habit we had of wandering the gardens of the National Museum of Yaoundé led us to discover an event that we did not know about. This is “Book Fools’ Week”. Placed under the sponsorship of the Minister of Arts and Culture, the event was in its fourth edition this year. This is how from December 6 to 9, 2023, we had the opportunity to discover Cameroonian publishing houses. Above all, note their readers are not only Cameroonians, but also citizens living in other countries.

Hemley Boum, left Cameroon for France. She is now one of the African Writers known in several continents. Credit: Wikimedia Commons

How many stands did we visit during this week of book lovers? Four, five maybe, several in total. These publishing houses were so numerous and rich in literary productions. And most publish works of different genres. They therefore include several collections. They produce all styles, from novels to poetry, including essays and theater. As children’s books are not left out, these publishing houses are not all the same age.

A multitude of publishing houses

Les Éditions de Midi at the National Museum in Yaoundé. Credit: Adelaide Fouebou

Some have only been around for just three years. This is the case of Editions de Midi. Still others have existed for more than ten years. We can cite the Belles Lettres Editions For example. “ Do not confuse it with Éditions Belles Lettres de France. It is indeed Éditions Belles Lettres du Cameroun”, specifies Daniel Mbezele, representative of the publishing house on this occasion.

This publishing house is not the only one more than ten years old and present at this show. We also saw the Dinimber and Larimber Editionsa publishing house created in 2012. This led us to ask ourselves the question: there are so many of them which is a good thing, but are they as prolific?

The opinions, although mixed, suggest that yes, they are.

The production

Daniel Mbezele on behalf of Éditions Belles Lettres du Cameroun (National Museum Yaoundé). Credit: Adelaide Fouebou

THE Editions de Midi in just three years of existence, have produced 240 publications. We have the information from Charles Djapo, his representative at this show. On the other hand, other older publishing houses only have barely 100 publications each. So the questions that arise are the following: are the most recent ones better known than the older ones and therefore more in demand? Are the old ones more selective than the new ones, which would justify their few publications?

The common point

At the National Museum of Yaoundé, Marie Solange on behalf of Editions Dinimber and Larimber. Credit: Adelaide Fouebou

These questions about the popularity or the requirement of the choice of publishing houses remain asked. However, these publishing houses have one thing in common. They offer the same types of contracts, namely:

Contracts on behalf of authors Participatory contracts Contracts on behalf of publishers

If it is true that publisher contracts are offered to authors whose books are judged a priori to be masterpieces, it is also true that certain authors, against the will of their publishers, choose the contract on behalf of the author. In order to better control, according to them, the production and distribution of their works, both in Cameroon and abroad.

Apart from this fact, the Cameroonian publishing houses are in partnership with several bookstores and libraries both in Cameroon and abroad.

Books in Cameroon and internationally

Already in Cameroon, the Black Peoples bookstore is the most famous. Then follow the Saint Paul bookstores, Clés équinoxe and many other bookstores in Douala. And the network is much larger. We also find books by Cameroonian authors in supermarkets such as Carrefour (without advertising) which has a large bookstore section. This large platform already represents international in a certain way but that’s not all!

They are indeed available internationally, books by Cameroonian and African authors. Marie Solange, from Dinimber and Larimber, told us:

« Our books are also available at the Library of Congress in the United States. »

This seems to be a great first. When we know that our bookstores and libraries obtain a lot of their supplies from abroad, we can rejoice at the fact that foreigners order purely Cameroonian products, quite simply African products.

We can only encourage these publishing houses to move forward.

