King of African football, Senegal nevertheless remains perfectible. What our voracious Lions lack…

An African champion club

Behind the grand slam, hides a tree that is always waiting to hide a forest of trophies. A baobab under which the clubs of the Terranga settle their palaver without being able to apply the resolutions of their conclave far from the lair. You have to win, but still nothing…

More than training centers that sell excellent players on the outside, the Senegalese stands also dream of seeing their representatives imitate their selections. Their only exploit on the continental scene dates back to the year of France’s first world title, with the Jeanne D’Arcdefeated by CS Sfaxien in the final of the CAF Cup.

The Tunisians then defeated their opponents in Dakar (0-1) and Sfax (3-0). A bad memory that Diambars FC in 2014 and Teungueth in 2021 have failed to revive, despite a historic elimination of the Raja Casablanca by the latter during the Champions League play-offs.

“Raja faller in the Champions League, the young Senegalese club puts an end to seventeen years of absence from a formation of his country in the group stage of the competition”, writes Frank Simon of France Football, to immortalize the historic event today.

Furthermore, in the long list of countries that have already lifted African cupsthere are Egyptians, Moroccans, Tunisians, Algerians, Congolese from Kinshasa and Brazzaville, Cameroonians, Ghanaians, Nigerians, South Africans, Ivorians, Malians, Kenyans, Zambians and still no Senegalese.

The CHAN to hope

However, Senegal need not be alarmed. The recent African Nations Championship which his locals have won, is proof that their domestic football is of a very good standard. becoming the second sub-Saharan selection after the DRCto win this gold medal, the nation of Whites and Greens has once again demonstrated its professionalism in Algeria.

The Lamine Camara nugget is one of the many products of this immeasurable breadbasket which has certainly not finished supplying Africa and the world. Well organised, League 1 should, if the best leave much less quickly, win continental titles in the coming years. Hope…