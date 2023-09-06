African American cleared after 48 years of rape charges: the oldest mistrial in the United States

New York – When in ’75 Leonard Mack he had come home from the war in vietnam he thought he had seen all the monsters in life. He was wrong. A few months later he was jailed on charges of raping a student who lived in his neighborhood. To the judge, after the reading of the sentence, Mack had continued to say “I’m innocent, you are condemning the wrong person.” They had taken him away by weight, without even giving him time to say goodbye to his family. For that crime Mack had done more than seven years in prison. To everyone he was the rapist, the county brute Greenburgh, New York. But he was right: he was really innocent.

The truth 48 years later thanks to DNA

Forty-eight years later this 72-year-old African American has found justice: DNA testing cleared him. According to Innocence Project, which assisted him, it is the oldest known conviction in the United States dropped thanks to DNA evidence and also longest-running mistrial in history. Since 1989, more than 3,300 people have been exonerated under this system, but none after almost half a century.

Conviction, but no proof

Mack was 24 when he was arrested on May 22, 1975 for the rape that had taken place a few hours earlier in the area where he lived. A high school student was walking with a friend when she was attacked by a person described as young and African American. The officers had picked up Mack’s house. The victim had been prompted to recognize him after “identifications tainted by biased and problematic law enforcement methods”, stressed the indictment. Methods that Blacks and Hispanics often fell victim to, and are, according to the Innocence Project. All the inconsistencies of the inquiries had come to naught. The testimonies didn’t match, Mack had turned out to be somewhere else altogethercon different clothes by the rapist, moreover there was no evidence of his presence in that place, but it had been useless. The doctors’ analyzes had cleared him, but the judge hadn’t changed his mind. Once released from prison, Mack had left New York and had rebuilt his life in the United States, but that stain from convicted of rape accompanied him throughout his life. Until in 2022 the prosecutor decided to reopen the file and carry out analyzes on the traces of DNA left on the victim’s underwear.

Found the real perpetrator of the rape

The analyzes not only revealed that Mack had nothing to do with it, but they pointed to the real perpetrator of the rape: a man already in prison for another case, which he admitted that he did it but can no longer be charged because the crime has lapsed. But Mack got justice. “Now – he commented in tears – I can truly say that I am free”.

The merciless numbers of justice on the sentences of blacks

According to the 2022 report of the “National Registry of Exonerations”, a project led by some American universities, although blacks represent only 13 percent of the entire population of the United States, fthey make up 53 percent of pleas of innocence after miscarriage of justiceregistered since 1989. Blacks are seven times more likely than whites to become suspects of a serious crime. Mack fell within this statistic.

