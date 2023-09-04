African Climate Summit: Addressing the Urgent Need for Climate Action and Financing Solutions in Africa

African leaders and climate change activists have gathered in Kenya for the first-ever African climate summit. Held from Monday to Friday, the summit aims to address the growing risks of climate change in Africa and its associated costs on the continent. Despite Africa being responsible for only 2% to 3% of the world‘s carbon emissions, it has been the continent most affected by global warming, according to the United Nations.

The Africa Climate Summit in Nairobi, hosted by the Kenyan government and the African Union, was held concurrently with the Africa Climate Week. The theme of the summit was “Promoting Green Growth and Providing Climate Financing Solutions for Africa and the World“. Kenyan President William Ruto has been vocal in calling for rich countries to be held accountable for exacerbating climate change. He emphasized the need to build a system that works for everyone and to hold emitters accountable.

The summit aims to influence climate commitments, promises, and outcomes, including the Nairobi Declaration, a blueprint for a green energy transition in Africa. Extreme weather events in Africa since the beginning of 2022 have caused the deaths of at least 4,000 people and affected 19 million. The continent loses between $7 billion and $15 billion annually due to climate change, and it needs to raise an average of $124 billion each year to mitigate its effects.

One of the main concerns at the summit is the low funding levels to address climate change in Africa. Currently, African countries have received only a fraction of the required funding. The summit organizers aim to deliver climate-positive growth and financial solutions, hoping to create a united front ahead of the COP28 summit in the UAE on November 30.

The topics discussed at the summit include financing for climate action, scaling up international climate finance to Africa, investing in nature and biodiversity, and developing integrated livable African cities. Over 20 heads of state, including United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres and U.S. Presidential Climate Envoy John Kerry, have confirmed their attendance, along with 18,500 registered participants and an expected 30,000 delegates.

The summit has not been without controversy. African nations have emphasized the need for richer countries to fulfill a $100 billion-a-year pledge made at COP15 to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and support African nations in tackling the climate crisis. Some civil society groups have accused Western governments, consultancies, and philanthropic organizations of pushing a pro-Western agenda at the expense of Africa. These groups argue that Africa’s climate interests and positions have been ignored.

Critics have questioned the Kenyan government’s focus on carbon markets, arguing that the summit should prioritize doubling adaptation funding for Africa and ensure funds meet Africa’s needs and reach communities most affected by the climate crisis. Additionally, concerns have been raised about the lack of African representation among the summit’s partners, with only a quarter of the roughly 40 partners hailing from the African continent.

Despite these controversies, the African climate summit aims to make a significant impact on addressing climate change in Africa and securing much-needed funding for climate action. As leaders and activists convene, the hope is to achieve climate-positive growth and financial solutions while calling for accountability from wealthy nations and prioritizing Africa’s interests in the global climate agenda.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

