African plague in Croatia | Info

African swine fever in Croatia has been confirmed in 97 farms in 11 municipalities, and it is most represented in three local communities in the Vukovar-Srem County, it was pointed out at the meeting of the crisis headquarters for the control and suppression of the disease.

Members of the staff supported the measures implemented in the restricted zones, and new measures related to protection, control inspections, euthanasia and care of animals were agreed upon, Croatian media reports.

“In order to be even more effective in accordance with the epidemiological situation on the ground, we are continuously supplementing the Order on control measures for the suppression of African swine fever as well as the Decision on determining restriction zones and infected areas due to the outbreak of African swine fever,” said Vučković and announced that the Government would provide compensation , Croatian media reports.

