African plague on a farm in Gradiška | Info

In the Republic of Srpska, 193 foci of African plague have been registered so far

Izvor: Shutterstock

The City Crisis Center for the control of African swine fever professionally approached the activities and engaged all the necessary forces in order to bring under control the first focus of this infectious disease on the territory of the city, said Assistant Minister of Agriculture of the Republika Srpska for the Department of Veterinary Medicine Dragana Oklješ.

Today in Gradiška, Oklješa, together with the representatives of the Republic Crisis Center for the control of African swine fever, held a meeting with the members of the local Crisis Center, after yesterday the Veterinary Institute “Vaso Butozan” confirmed the existence of this infectious disease on the farm of Stefan Ćutil in the local community of Rovina.

She stated that 193 outbreaks of African swine fever have been registered in the Republic of Srpska so far and that 9,337 animals have been euthanized, and emphasized that the implementation of biosecurity measures and disinfection on agricultural properties is the only way to fight against the spread of the disease.

“Pigs must be kept closed in farm facilities in order to prevent contact with wild pigs. It is necessary to place disinfection barriers at the entrances to facilities for keeping pigs, and it is important to disinfect the footwear used on farms,” ​​explained Oklješa.

She emphasized that the Republic Crisis Center is at the disposal of the local Crisis Center, and that a detailed schedule of all activities to prevent the spread of African swine fever in the Gradiska area was agreed upon at the meeting.

The mayor of Gradiška, Zoran Adžić, said that a detailed action plan was drawn up to isolate the farm in Rovinj where African swine fever was confirmed and prevent the spread of the disease, as well as a plan for the safe removal and euthanasia of all pigs from this farm.

He explained that it was a farm with 373 pigs weighing 60 to 70 kilograms, where no animal deaths occurred, but after symptoms of the disease, one pig was euthanized for sampling and then the presence of infection was determined.

Adžić appealed to the pig farmers in the Gradiska area to apply the prescribed protection measures to the maximum extent and added that they have delivered all the instructions to the farmers in written form.

“A large dose of seriousness is needed from everyone, because a similar scenario as in Semberija would be disastrous for the livestock of Gradiska and Republika Srpska,” stressed Adžić.

SRNA

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

