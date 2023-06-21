African startups in the spotlight ~ dohouatt African startups in the spotlight

PARIS, FRANCE – JUNE 16: Visit to Viva Technology Porte de Versailles. Exhibition Center. (Photo by Li Yang/China News Service via Getty Images)

From June 14 to 17, the VivaTech show opened its doors to start-ups and innovators from around the world, Porte de Versailles, Paris. This fair allowed startupers, in several fields, to make themselves known to investors from all over the world. They were not disappointed. A string of technological innovations supposed to make everyday life easier for the general public was on the agenda. Hundreds of personalities made the trip. From Elon Musk to Amadou Coulibaly, Ivorian Minister of Communication and Digital Economy. African startups were in the spotlight.

To tell you the truth, this 7th edition of Viva Technology (VivaTech) 2023, held in Paris, was breathtaking. Virtual reality headsets, connected robots, digital agriculture, bank loans via smartphone… Moreover, the inventions and innovations of the start-ups that I saw there were stunningly realistic. Since, I start: I make you a confidence. By the way, I was on the verge of courting a humanoid robot endowed with artificial intelligence as it had so many points in common with… I’ll stop there so as not to have to say a big enormity. As for the African start-ups in the spotlight, they have instead chosen to focus on financial technologies: fintechs.

It should be remembered that fintechs, financial technologies, make it possible to find innovative solutions to financial transactions. Indeed, among these solutions that allow access to credit via mobile telephone networks, Africa has, unlike the Europeans, a certain length(s) ahead. All investors recognize that Africa is a large market (with) needs (just as) gigantic. African start-ups were also honored this year.

The awakening of African start-ups

For this last edition, there were no less than 35 international pavilions for more than 1,800 start-ups expected. African start-ups made headlines. Indeed, it must be recognized that African start-ups were in the spotlight. With our societies doped with the internet and hyperconnected, we might as well make the best use of it for human happiness. This was one of the main purposes of the VivaTech show. Rather, last year, we talked a lot about connected objects and drones. This year, for European companies, it was AI that was on the agenda, and the portrait of Elon Musk on the bill. To everyone’s surprise, Africa, through Senegal, Benin, South Africa, Côte d’Ivoire, etc. were there. Almost all African start-ups had only one watchword: Fintech. Indeed, African startups were in the spotlight.

Ivory Coast in the spotlight

In Ivory Coast, Fintech, e-commerce, healthtech… are everywhere. We can say that these young innovative companies will be the new leaders of the Ivorian financial market. Several hundred Ivorian start-ups were present at this event. This event was like the world‘s largest technology event bringing together investors and leaders.

Officially, it was the first time that Côte d’Ivoire participated in this digital and technological event dedicated to investors and startupers from all over the world. “We are going as conquerors to this technology fair (…). To sell our start-ups and our techniques. We are going to show them (the Europeans) that they are not the only ones and that there is a regulated legislative framework that exists today to support them and give them strength”, declared Mr. Amadou CoulibalyIvorian Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Mr. Amadou Coulibaly.

For four days, many investors and startupers from 146 countries were present at this annual mass of technology and innovation. Among an audience of officials and big names in technology, the opportunity was given to inventors and innovators to express themselves. It must be said how their technologies could be put at the service of humans for the common well-being.

African Fintechs 4.0 on display

African start-ups were in the spotlight. They won over the public present at the show with their state-of-the-art innovations. The prize goes to the Fintech Wave which turned the Ivorian and Senegalese economy upside down for the better. Thanks to Wave, transaction costs in Côte d’Ivoire and Senegal have dropped enormously. This for the happiness of the people. In almost all fields, African start-ups have profoundly changed the African financial environment. African innovators have been the center of attention, arousing general admiration. A crush on Benin with these everyday connected objects.