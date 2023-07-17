African swine fever detected on three farms in Posavina Canton | Info

The Federal Minister for Agriculture, Water Management and Forestry, Kemal Hrnjić, confirmed that in the territory of the Federation of BiH, African swine fever has been confirmed on three farms in the Posavina Canton.

“Last week we suspected several farms in the Posavina Canton, and today I regret to state that /those suspicions/ were justified. We have analyzed as many as five farms, and on three we have the appearance of African swine fever,” said Hrnjić.

He stated that since it is a viral disease, it will be very difficult to stop the spread, but that the biggest responsibility lies with the farm owners, who must take all the preventive measures that the relevant ministry directed 15-20 days ago.

“It will be very difficult, it is a new challenge in the FBiH, which awaits us in the Posavina Canton. But, I think our biggest producer of pigs is the Western Herzegovina Canton, so it will be very difficult to stop the progression of the virus,” warned Hrnjić.

He pointed out that the fight against this virus is ahead, and that he expects moves from the BiH level.

“We expect moves from the BiH level, first of all, from the Council of Ministers and the BiH Veterinary Agency. I also expect their concrete steps, so we will see how we proceed,” announced Hrnjić.

Hrnjić believes that bans on the organization of cattle markets should be passed today, and that it is necessary to ban the movement of infected animals, as well as the entry to these farms.

According to him, everything must be done to prevent the spread of the virus, which is not dangerous for humans, but is fatal for animals and can cause great damage to pig production.

Hrnjić today held a meeting with the Prime Minister of the Zenica-Doboj Canton, Amra Mehmedić, and the Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Water Management of the Zenica-Doboj Canton, Vinko Marić, on the occasion of the appearance of African swine fever in the territory of FBiH.

