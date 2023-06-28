African swine fever in RS Šamac and the ban on markets Info

The Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Water Management of the RS has banned for 30 days the organization of fairs, exhibitions and other gatherings of animals, the sale of food of animal origin and animal feed outside business premises, as well as the operation of livestock markets throughout the RS.

To date, the Ministry has received reports on the confirmed presence of African swine fever on 23 properties on the territory of the City. Bijeljina, and one hotspot was confirmed in the territory of the municipality Single.

In Šamac, it is an individual farm with extensive cultivation, the Ministry announced. The municipality of Šamac, as well as all municipalities and cities in the Republic, received information about the first established case with all instructions on further action.

The Ministry notes that the task of the local self-government is to form a Local Crisis Center for the control of African swine fever, which is obliged to ensure the implementation of all ordered measures, including the location for the harmless removal of dead and euthanized animals from the infected property in cooperation with the veterinary organization and to carry out euthanasia of pigs and carry out measures to clean up the infected property.

Also, it is mandatory to prohibit the movement of animals in the infected and endangered area, as well as to strengthen the control of the implementation and supervision of all the ordered measures.

In the premises of the Ministry of Agriculture in Banja Luka, a meeting was held today with representatives of the Association of Pig Breeders of the Republic of Srpska, where conclusions were reached that the organization of fairs, exhibitions and other gatherings of animals, the sale of food of animal origin and animal feed outside business premises, as well as the operation of livestock markets throughout the entire Republic of Srpska, for up to 30 days, with regular monitoring of the epizootic situation, is prohibited.

“Also, an additional order will be sent to the Local Crisis Centers in all municipalities and cities on the increased control of the traffic of pigs in the territory of the Republika Srpska, which at the moment have the status of being free from African swine fever. When it comes to compensation for damages to the owners of harmlessly removed animals, as well as for ground rehabilitation measures, they will be carried out in accordance with the adopted acts of the Government of the Republic of Srpska, and the Ministry will make decisions on the payment of funds in accordance with them. it was announced from the ministry.

Petrović called for an urgent meeting

Mayor of Bijeljina Ljubiša Petrović invited last night to an urgent meeting of the Prime Minister and the Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Water Management of the Republika Srpska, that is, the Minister of Foreign Trade and Economic Relations of Bosnia and Herzegovina, because of the problems that accumulate day by day, endangering the survival of Sembera farmers.

“After the extremely dry and warm period significantly threatened the yields on the sown grain fields, new disasters followed in the form of heavy rainfall and additionally affected the already weakened production in many local communities, and the Sembagra agrarian is faced with unresolved issues of purchase price and problems with shortages In addition to the difficult situation in the field of agriculture, Semberija was also affected by the African swine fever infection, which, if not stopped quickly, threatens to spread and decimate livestock not only in Semberija, but also in other parts of the Republic of Srpska and Bosnia and Herzegovina and thus cause incalculable damage to animal husbandry and the economy as a whole. This would put farmers, who are already in a difficult situation, into a situation with no way out.” Mayor Petrović warns in the invitation to the meeting.

