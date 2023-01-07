South Korea steps up vigilance as African swine fever returns

Release time: 2023-01-07

A farm in Gyeonggi-do, South Korea reported a case of African swine fever on the 6th. This is the first time this animal disease with a high fatality rate has been discovered in South Korea after about two months, and the local government departments have taken measures to strengthen their vigilance.

Government officials in Gyeonggi Province said the farm where the African swine fever case occurred was located in Pocheon, about 46 kilometers from the capital Seoul. This is the first case of African swine fever in Pocheon, and the government plans to cull about 8,000 pigs raised on the farm.

According to estimates by the local government, 101,000 pigs are raised within a radius of 10 kilometers of the affected farms. Government departments have issued a 24-hour transportation ban on pig farms in 10 regions in northern Gyeonggi Province.

South Korea last reported a case of ASF in November last year. At that time, more than 5,000 pigs were culled in Cheorwon-gun, Gangwon-do.

African swine fever is an acute, hemorrhagic and severe infectious disease caused by African swine fever virus infection in pigs, characterized by high fever, severe internal organ bleeding and high mortality. African swine fever is not a zoonotic disease, and related viruses will not infect humans, but food or shoes, tools, vehicles and other items contaminated by the virus may contribute to the spread of the virus. This virus can survive for a long time under non-high temperature conditions, and there is currently no animal vaccine or specific drug that can prevent it.